Fugro Nets Two Multi-Year Contracts to Support Brazil’s Deepwater Oil Push

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has signed two three-year contracts with offshore energy services company Constellation to support deepwater exploration activities in Campos Basin and the emerging Equatorial Margin, two of Brazil’s most strategically important regions.

Fugro’s work will involve deploying advanced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) aboard Constellation-managed vessels to carry out subsea equipment inspections, interventions and a range of observation and survey activities.

The first campaign will begin this quarter in the Campos Basin on board the vessel Tidal Action, followed by a second deployment in early 2026 in the Equatorial Margin on board the Amaralina Star.

Fugro will outfit both vessels with its FCV 3000 ROV systems, a class of deepwater vehicles built for complex offshore environments.

The contracts come as Brazil works to strengthen its long-term energy security by developing its domestic oil and gas resources as a strategic bridge to low-carbon developments.

For Constellation, that experience translates into greater operational confidence and reduced risk in one of Brazil’s most challenging offshore frontiers.

“Our partnership with Constellation reflects a shared commitment to advancing offshore exploration in alignment with Brazil’s broader energy transition. By combining trusted subsea expertise with advanced survey technology, we’re helping to ensure that exploration in these frontier regions supports a safer, more resilient and more sustainable energy future,” said Felipe Vasconcellos, Fugro’s Brazil Country Manager.

