 
New Wave Media

June 27, 2025

Offshore Solar Farm Set for Integration with Dutch Offshore Wind Project

(Credit: Oceans of Energy)

(Credit: Oceans of Energy)

The assembly of an offshore solar farm has been completed at the Port of Amsterdam in a ‘world’s first’ project that will integrate the system with an offshore wind farm in the North Sea, offshore Netherlands.

The system, supplied and built by Oceans of Energy, is larger than a football field and is set to integrate power supply at 759 MW Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm in summer 2025.

The wind farm, operated by Crosswind, a joint venture by Shell and Eneco, is located 18.5km offshore in the North Sea.

The assembly of the offshore solar farm has been completed at the Port of Amsterdam, and the system is ready for offshore installation.

The port assembly of the pre-fabricated floating solar units was completed within three days and sets the scene for scaling the technology towards large scale projects, according to Oceans of Energy.

“The innovation program of the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm paves the way for key technologies that may further enhance offshore wind projects.

“The offshore solar scope is an exciting innovation that can contribute to more renewable energy production from the same site,” said Maria Kalogera, Innovations Manager, CrossWind.

“The Oceans of Energy offshore solar farm floats in the sea at water level, like a waterlily, therefore we have named it ‘Nymphaea Aurora’.

“Nymphaea Aurora is a water lily found in Northern Europe, that varies colors from yellow, symbol of energy, to red, a symbol of strength. Nymphaea is the family name for water lilies, which are nature’s solar collectors, floating at water-level, just like our technology.

“Large scale water-level offshore structures is something novel, it is the key innovation for technological and economical breakthrough of offshore solar worldwide. It allows scaling up to large sizes, with minimum material usage. Just like waterlilies can do,” added Allard van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of Oceans of Energy.

Related News

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot’s September Launch

Eco Wave Power and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles have agreed to officially launch the first-ever onshore U.S. wave energy…

© Seequent

Seequent Receives Award at Global Offshore Wind 2025, Hosts Upcoming Webinar

Seequent, a leader in earth-modeling, analysis, data management, and collaboration software, received the Sust2ainable Exhibitor…

The C1-16ULChopsaw (Credit: Decom Engineering)

Decom Engineering Launches Ultra-Light Chopsaw for Subsea Ops

Northern Ireland-based subsea technology specialist Decom Engineering has developed and deployed a new ultra-light Chopsaw…

NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)

NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has commissioned OSBIT, a U.K.-based original equipment supplier, to design…

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Scotland Launches Offshore Wind Consultation

Scottish government has launched a consultation on the updated draft marine plan to inform offshore wind developments in…

© ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine Study Proves Feasibility of Offshore Charging

Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels could be on the horizon for windfarms of the future…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Business Development Manager, Mil/Aero

● Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news