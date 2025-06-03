 
June 3, 2025

Sonardyne to Deliver Seabed Monitoring Kit for North Sea CCS Project

Illustration of a seabed monitoring lander (Credit: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne has secured a contract by the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) to deliver baseline environmental monitoring services for the U.K.’s first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) site.

Sonardyne will provide environmental monitoring, in the form of seabed landers, at key locations above and around the subsurface Endurance site - the saline aquifer located 145km off the coast of Teesside where captured CO2 will be stored.

Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) is the developer of the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber – collectively known as the East Coast Cluster - to secure storage under the North Sea.

BP provides operatorship services to NEP, with project partners Equinor and TotalEnergies.

Monitoring of the site will begin in the summer of 2026 to provide baseline data for a duration of two years before the transportation and storage of captured CO2 starts.

The seabed landers will be equipped with Sonardyne’s Edge data processing application, power management and acoustic through-water communications to enable long-term, remote battery-operated deployment.

Each lander will also contain a suite of hardware including Sonardyne’s Origin 600 ADCP, Wavefront’s passive sonar array and multiple third-party sensors. Together, this technology can detect small changes in water chemistry across a wide area, while the data can be harvested, without retrieving the lander, using wireless subsea acoustic communication techniques.

Monitoring is a key activity for offshore CCS developments to verify safe containment of CO2 within the reservoir, provide reassurance to stakeholders and foster public confidence in this greenhouse gas abatement process.

“Being selected to deliver subsea environmental monitoring for this landmark project is a real honor and a testament to Sonardyne’s significant experience and expertise in this field. As a company who are already carbon neutral in our U.K. operations, we are passionate about combatting climate change and the drive for carbon neutrality,” said Stephen Auld, Business Development Manager for Custom Projects at Sonardyne.

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
