Expro Gets Woodside Job at Trion Deepwater Project off Mexico

Texas-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured a three-year contract by Woodside Energy to provide tubular running services (TRS) and cementing services for the Trion project, Mexico’s first deepwater oil production facility.

Woodside and Expro have a long-standing partnership, with Expro supporting well construction activities in Mexico during the exploration phase.

As part of the project, Woodside Energy will manage operations from its Tampico shore base and office, while Expro is actively establishing a new hub in the area, supporting local employment and contributing to the economic growth of the area.

The contract enables Expro to deploy its differentiated well construction technologies, designed to offer a seamless solution from top drive to target depth. Services will include TRS casing, completion and drilling support, as well as the provision of casing accessories, cement heads, and Expro’s Skyhook system.

“This project represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our innovative technologies on a historic deepwater development, and we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership with Woodside in Mexico,” said Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction.

Trion is a greenfield development located in the Perdido Fold Belt, approximately 180 km off Mexico’s coastline in the Gulf of Mexico, in water depths of around 2,500 meters.

Representing the first deepwater oil production in Mexico, the project is a joint venture between Woodside Energy and Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), with first oil targeted for 2028.