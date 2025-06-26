 
Fugro Lands Deepwater Gas Job for Eni off Cyprus

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has been awarded a contract to run a comprehensive site characterization program for an Eni-operated deepwater gas development in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The award marks an important survey campaign for Fugro in the region, supporting the ambitions of the Republic of Cyprus to become a regional gas producing and exporting country and contribute to enhanced energy security and affordability for Europe.

Geo-data acquisition is scheduled to being in the third quarter of 2025.

The project will draw on Fugro’s offshore and deepwater geophysical and geotechnical expertise, as well as the company’s environmental services.

"The award reflects Fugro’s deep understanding of the region’s surface and subsurface characteristics and its long-standing relationship with the client," Fugro said.

