August 8, 2025

TGS Lines Up Streamer Acquisition Job in East Mediterranean

(Credit: TGS)

(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in the East Mediterranean.

Acquisition is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025, and the contract has a duration of approximately 30 days.

No further details about the client or the value of the contract have been disclosed by TGS.

"We are very pleased to secure this additional streamer contract. By leveraging the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology we are well equipped to deliver the highest data quality to our client,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

