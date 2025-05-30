 
May 30, 2025

Island Frontier MSV Wraps Up West Africa Campaign for Oceaneering

Island Frontier MSV (Credit: Island Offshore)

Island Frontier multi-service vessel (MSV), owned by Island Offshore, has completed another campaign in West Africa for Oceaneering, ahead of embarking on a new project in the region.

As part of the campaign, Island Frontier MSV delivered spool-piece installation and light construction work for Oceaneering.

The vessel is now preparing for its next project in the region and is expected to return to the North Sea in August, according to the U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm.

Delivered in 2003, Island Frontier is a 106-meters long vessel suitable for subsea construction and equipment installation (OCV), inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), diving support, and plug and abandonment work.

Oceaneering extended its charter for the MSV Island Frontier until December 2025 after it secured multiple contracts for decommissioning, inspection, subsea preparation, and installation support services in the U.K. sector of the North Sea back in August 2024.

The contracts were awarded by multiple operators in the region and, when combined, total an estimated 65 days with options to extend the contract durations.

