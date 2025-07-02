TGS Lands Offshore Wind Site Characterization Work in Norway

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a contract for offshore wind site characterization, including acquisition, imaging and interpretation services offshore Norway.

Ramform Vanguard vessel will start acquisition in early July, with a duration of approximately 25 days.

The imaging and interpretation work will begin concurrently with data acquisition and final data delivery to the unnamed client is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The Ramform Vanguard is equipped with TGS’s proprietary Ultra-High-Resolution 3D (UHR3D) streamers and integrated geophysical sensors.

The technology is specifically designed to sample the seismic wavefield at a high spatial and temporal rate, providing high-resolution data of the shallow subsurface targets for wind farm development.

“We are very pleased to secure another offshore wind site characterization contract in Northern Europe, extending our acquisition campaign in the region by nearly a month.

“We are seeing strong client adoption for our high-quality geophysical approach to mapping shallower subsurface targets, which supports data-driven decision making for offshore wind farm development and offers a compelling alternative to traditional geophysical wind solutions,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.