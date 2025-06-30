 
New Wave Media

June 30, 2025

Triton Anchor Gets Patents for Floating Renewables Anchoring Tech

  • (Credit: Triton Anchor)
  • (Credit: Triton Anchor)
  • (Credit: Triton Anchor) (Credit: Triton Anchor)
  • (Credit: Triton Anchor) (Credit: Triton Anchor)

Triton Anchor has secured two patents in the United States for its proprietary offshore anchor and subsea deployment tool, with a notice of allowance for the anchor patent also received in Japan.

These newly patented technologies mark an advancement in enabling low-cost, low-impact deployment of floating wind, solar, and wave platforms.

According to Triton Anchor, they cut capital and installation costs, use smaller vessels, reduce environmental impact, and support local jobs through near-site manufacturing.

Unlike legacy anchors that rely on heavy infrastructure and cause significant seabed impact, the Triton Anchor and Triton Anchor Deployment system is an industry-first for floating renewables, using clusters of commercial off the shelf helical anchors combined with a template and skirt.

Its fully reusable, modular design is optimized for fast, low-impact installation and removal which provides significant cost savings and environmental benefits to end users.

“These patent awards confirm that our innovative anchoring approach is unique and has long term value to multiple floating industries.

“Our technology removes key barriers to scaling floating renewables by simplifying project planning, reducing installation costs, and enabling profitable deployment from shallow to ultra deep waters across many emerging markets.

“With further patent filings in process we are confident that this strengthens our position as the anchor of choice for floating offshore wind and other floating renewable energy markets across the world,” said Nick Ritchie, Triton Anchor CEO.

The company is currently exploring strategic investment opportunities to accelerate global commercial deployment.

Related News

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot’s September Launch

Eco Wave Power and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles have agreed to officially launch the first-ever onshore U.S. wave energy…

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

TotalEnergies Hires Shearwater for 3D Survey in Africa

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a 3D marine seismic acquisition contract by TotalEnergies in Sao Tome & Principe on the…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures Offshore Wind Site Survey in German North Sea

Fugro has secured contracts to conduct both geophysical and geotechnical site investigations for the development of two large…

Illustration (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration Rebrands to SED Energy Holdings

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration has changed its name to SED Energy Holdings (Energy Holdings)…

(Credit: European Investment Bank)

EIB Pledges $1.8B for Span-France Bay of Biscay Interconnector

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has allocated $1.84 billion to finance the construction of the Bay of Biscay electricity…

NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)

NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has commissioned OSBIT, a U.K.-based original equipment supplier, to design…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news