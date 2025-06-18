 
New Wave Media

June 18, 2025

DeepOcean Bolsters Subsea Robotics Fleet with Eight New ROVs

(Credit; DeepOcean)

(Credit; DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has expanded its fleet of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) by adding eight new units to its existing fleet.

Three new ROVs have recently been delivered, with the remaining five scheduled for delivery over the next four years.

In addition, there are 13 further units available as options. The program marks a significant step forward in the adoption of modern electric ROV technology and will support more sustainable subsea operations going forward.

“Our operating model is founded on engineering, project management, proprietary technology, an extensive subsea tool pool, ROVs and a versatile subsea fleet.

“The ROVs serve as our eyes and hands on the seabed, playing a vital role in this equation. We have collaborated closely with Kystdesign for 26 years, and we are excited to take the development to the next level, together,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

DeepOcean has signed an agreement with Kystdesign for the delivery of seven ROVs, two of which have already been delivered. In addition, one unit has recently been delivered by Argus Remote Systems.

In addition to four conventional ROV’s, Kystdesign will over the next four years supply two electric work class ROVs (WROV) and one electric observation ROV to be mobilized on board the newbuild REM Ocean in 2027. In addition, the agreement includes options for eight electric WROVs and five observation ROVs.

DeepOcean’s first electric work class ROV was delivered early May from Argus Remote Systems and will be installed on the uncrewed surface vessel, USV Challenger.

This is a fully electric WROV with hydraulic capabilities that is capable of operating down to 1,500 meters water depth, plus a sizeable tool package that will allow the ROV to perform a wide range of subsea operations, operated remotely from shore, as with the marine ship operations.

Also, DeepOcean has recently taken delivery of two Constructor-series WROVs from Kystdesign.

The units have been mobilized on Island Ocean, a remodeled subsea vessel joining DeepOcean’s long-term fleet in 2025. Two additional, similar Constructor WROVs are scheduled for delivery and mobilization on the vessel Orient Adventurer in 2026.

Subsequent to the recently announced acquisition of Shelf Subsea, DeepOcean has an existing ROV fleet of approximately 60 ROVs throughout the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Americas regions. The ROVs are utilized from inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), construction, survey as well as removal and recycling of subsea assets.

“Expanding our ROV fleet at this scale will enable us to further strengthen the services we provide to clients worldwide, across both the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors. The new units feature the latest and most efficient underwater technologies available and are fully compatible with our remote, autonomous and digital solutions,” said Olaf A. Hansen, managing director, DeepOcean Europe.

Related News

(Credit: MODEC)

MODEC and Terra Drone Renew FPSO Drone Inspection Partnership

MODEC has renewed its joint research and development (R&D) agreement with Terra Drone for the non-destructive internal inspection…

NKT T3600 subsea trencher (Credit: NKT)

NKT Picks OSBIT to Deliver ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has commissioned OSBIT, a U.K.-based original equipment supplier, to design…

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Scotland Launches Offshore Wind Consultation

Scottish government has launched a consultation on the updated draft marine plan to inform offshore wind developments in…

(Credit: Aquaterrra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Services Work for North Sea CCS Project

Offshore engineering solutions provider Aquaterra Energy has secured two major contracts to support the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP)…

DolWin epsilon HVDC converter platform (Credit: Tim Meyerjürgens/LinkedIn)

TenneT Installs Giant HVDC Offshore Wind Converter Platform in North Sea

The DolWin epsilon HVDC offshore wind converter platform, part of German transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT’s grid expansion project…

Nexans supplied the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable for TennetT’s DolWin6 project. Image courtesy TenneT

Upscaling Power Subsea: Cables and Connectors

Cable and connector manufacturers are rushing to meet the growing demand for subsea cables and connectors as renewables upscale…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news