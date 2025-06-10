 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2025

Fugro, Ocean Visions Team Up for Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Tech

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has been selected by nonprofit organization Ocean Visions to lead the development of a standardized environmental impact assessment framework for marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR), a set of emerging technologies that enhance the ocean’s natural ability to store carbon.

The initiative aims to support the permitting of mCDR projects by providing a transparent, evidence-based approach to environmental review.

The two-year project will involve designing, refining and testing a framework that can be applied across a range of mCDR strategies.

Joining Fugro on the project are U.S.-based Integral Consulting and the UK’s National Oceanography Centre.

The final framework will be openly accessible and is expected to serve as a critical tool for researchers, regulators and communities evaluating whether and how to host mCDR projects, with the completed framework expected to be published in 2027.

Carbon removal is increasingly seen as a critical complement to emissions reductions in meeting global climate goals. By drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, mCDR can help offset residual emissions and contribute to climate stability. mCDR strategies include approaches such as enhancing ocean alkalinity, cultivating seaweed and extracting carbon dioxide directly from seawater.

While these methods show promise in helping to meet global climate goals, they must be carefully evaluated to ensure they are safe for marine ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

“Marine carbon dioxide removal has the potential to become a powerful tool in the fight to stop climate change - but first it must be able to pass the dual tests of safety and effectiveness.

“Fugro brings deep expertise in environmental impact assessments, framework development and offshore environmental monitoring, making them an ideal partner to lead this foundational work toward scalable ocean-based solutions,” said Brad Ack, CEO of Ocean Visions.

“We’ve spent decades helping industries assess and manage environmental risks in offshore environments. Now we’re applying that expertise to help ensure mCDR is done responsibly and earns public trust,” said Céline Gerson, Fugro’s Group Director for the Americas and President of Fugro USA.

Related News

© ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine Study Proves Feasibility of Offshore Charging

Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels could be on the horizon for windfarms of the future…

Dave Caress © 2017 MBARI

MBARI Research Supports Cryospheric Science

This year marks the opening of the United Nations Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences, an international initiative…

Source: UN Oceans Conference

Oceans Protection Treaty Could Take effect from January

The international treaty on the high seas, which focuses on conservation and sustainable use of maritime areas beyond national jurisdictions…

Source: sea.AI

Sea.AI Technology Supports European Initiative to Protect Whales

In the continuing effort to protect whales from deadly ship strikes, Sea.AI is collaborating with the Irish Whale and Dolphin…

© Advanced Navigation

AUV Exposes Coral Loss at One of the World’s Southernmost Reefs

Advanced Navigation, a leader in navigation and autonomous systems, in collaboration with marine consultancy O2 Marine, has…

Copyright Tom/AdobeStock

EU-Funded Cleanup Targets Marine Litter in Greek Island Marine Park

Off the coast of Alonissos in Greece’s eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers recently took part in an EU-funded seabed cleanup…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Tranducer Design Engineer

● Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies ● Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news