Applied Acoustics Partners with STR to Enhance Positioning Technology

applied acoustics has partnered with subsea equipment rental specialist, STR, to enhance their USBL capabilities by adding applied acoustics Pyxis INS + USBL systems to STR's inventory.

The Pyxis INS + USBL system is a fully integrated positioning solution that combines applied acoustics' advanced and USBL technology with a leading inertial navigation system (INS). This calibration-free USBL system generates subsea tracking data. With common interrogation frequencies, MiQ data telemetry and the ability to track 16 targets, the Pyxis system is ideal for a wide range of offshore applications, particularly unexploded ordnance (UXO) surveys.

As a calibration-free system, the Pyxis INS + USBL is highly portable and ready to deploy from any vessel upon arrival at the work site. The MEMS-based INS does not fall under ITAR regulations, and the range-restricted option means the entire system can be shipped easily, without export control, to nearly any location worldwide. A key feature of the Pyxis system is that operators can deactivate the range restriction in the field under an export-controlled regime.