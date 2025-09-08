Monday, September 8, 2025
 
Applied Acoustics Partners with STR to Enhance Positioning Technology

applied acoustics has partnered with subsea equipment rental specialist, STR, to enhance their USBL capabilities by adding applied acoustics Pyxis INS + USBL systems to STR's inventory.

The Pyxis INS + USBL system is a fully integrated positioning solution that combines applied acoustics' advanced and USBL technology with a leading inertial navigation system (INS). This calibration-free USBL system generates subsea tracking data. With common interrogation frequencies, MiQ data telemetry and the ability to track 16 targets, the Pyxis system is ideal for a wide range of offshore applications, particularly unexploded ordnance (UXO) surveys.

As a calibration-free system, the Pyxis INS + USBL is highly portable and ready to deploy from any vessel upon arrival at the work site. The MEMS-based INS does not fall under ITAR regulations, and the range-restricted option means the entire system can be shipped easily, without export control, to nearly any location worldwide. A key feature of the Pyxis system is that operators can deactivate the range restriction in the field under an export-controlled regime.

