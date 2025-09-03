Wednesday, September 3, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2025

New England Aquarium Researchers Use Drone Technology to Monitor Climate Change Impacts on Whales

A North Atlantic Right Whale. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/NOAA/SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research; under NMFS Research Permit #17355. Both photos were taken non - invasively by Dr. John Durban using a custom research drone.

A North Atlantic Right Whale. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/NOAA/SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research; under NMFS Research Permit #17355. Both photos were taken non - invasively by Dr. John Durban using a custom research drone.

Scientists are using drone technology to study how changing ocean conditions are impacting whales, advancing this non-invasive research technique in both New England waters with North Atlantic right whales and in Alaska with killer whales.

Scientists with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium recently captured drone images of killer whale mothers with calves in Prince William Sound in the northern Gulf of Alaska during field research in June, in collaboration with the non-profit North Gulf Oceanic Society (NGOS)

Photogrammetry uses high-resolution aerial photos to collect body measurements and assess the health of a whale by understanding its condition and growth. The New England Aquarium has been at the forefront of right whale research dating back to the 1980s, making its work and NGOS’ killer whale research two of the longest studies of marine mammals in the world.

Photogrammetry can be used to monitor wildlife, like whales. Credit: Véronique LaCapra, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution; under NMFSResearch Permit #17355

“Scientists have decades of population data on both North Atlantic right whales and killer whales in the North Pacific, and now we can use photogrammetry to gain new insights on whale health to better understand the causes of population changes,” said Dr. John Durban, who is chair of the Anderson Cabot Center’s Spatial Ecology, Mapping, and Assessment (EcoMap) program.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Durban and NGOS have tracked the recovery of killer whales, sometimes known as orcas, following the impacts of the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989—but this recovery was halted by the sudden impact of a marine heat wave from 2014 to 2016. Some killer whale pods have been slow to rebound, in part because of the prolonged impact on calving that has persisted after the heat wave. In 2025, the Aquarium and NGOS sighted three new calves and used their drones to show that older calves born since the heat wave are growing well, giving hope for renewed population growth.

Like killer whales, North Atlantic right whales have experienced increased impacts due to climate change. They are shifting their feeding areas to find zooplankton prey that prefer colder waters, exposing this critically endangered whale species to greater risk of fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes in areas without existing protection measures. The right whale population is estimated at only about 370 individuals.

Alongside colleagues from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Dr. Durban has been deploying drones for right whale photogrammetry in Cape Cod Bay over the last decade. He is now collaborating with the Anderson Cabot Center’s aerial survey team, led by Research Scientist Orla O’Brien, to broaden this effort by outfitting the team’s research plane with special cameras. The technology will allow scientists to collect photogrammetry data on individual right whales far beyond Cape Cod Bay and in the wintertime when boat-based field work is challenging. 

Related News

© Marine &amp; Environmental Research Lab

Sensitive Mesophotic Ecosystems in Cyprus Threatened by Human Impact

The Marine & Environmental Research (MER) Lab, through the MESOPHOS project, carried out the first exploration of mesophotic…

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

Nepal accepts WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, three remaining for entry into force. © WTO

Nepal Accepts WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

On August 18, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received Nepal’s instrument of acceptance…

Kenny Liu, new CEO at SMD. © SMD

SMD Announces Kenny Liu as New CEO

Pioneering subsea technology and services company, SMD, has announced the appointment of Kenny Liu as its new chief executive…

© Green Marine

Green Marine UK Acquires Roving Eye’s Contracts, Equipment & Vessel

Green Marine (UK) Ltd, a provider of integrated marine services to the renewable energy and offshore sectors, has announced…

Source: Eco Wave Power

Wave Power System Installed at the Port of Los Angeles

Eco Wave Power Global has completed installation of its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles.The company is now…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news