Deugro Delivers 58 Kilometers of HVAC Subsea Cables for Interconnector Project

As part of the Cyclades IV Interconnector Project, deugro Milan delivered 58 kilometers and 3,550 metric tons of Prysmian HVAC subsea cable from Prysmian’s factory in Finland to the transshipment port Heraklion on the Island of Crete in Greece.

The Cyclades Project is an HVAC interconnector project, connecting the Southern and Western Cyclades with the mainland grid.

deugro’s scope of work encompassed the provision of a 23-meter-diameter carousel spread, along with engineering services, cable spooling, relevant personnel and all associated activities to guarantee safe and efficient operations. To meet the project schedule and all technical requirements, deugro secured the heavy-lift deck carrier Vestvind.

To ensure safe ocean transport and seamless spooling operations during cargo collection and delivery, deugro’s teams installed a 23-meter-diameter carousel spread, along with a loading tower, deck tensioner, and auxiliary deck equipment such as generators and a staircase tower.

The system was designed to safely accommodate 58 kilometers of Prysmian subsea cables, ensuring smooth and direct spooling operations. All installations were carried out at the Ports of Rotterdam and Vlissingen in the Netherlands, in collaboration with deugro’s Rotterdam office and supported by local partners. After eight days, the equipment was fully installed, and the deck carrier departed on schedule to collect the cables in Finland.

At the Prysmian factory port in Pikkala, the cables were spooled into the carousel under the continuous supervision and testing of the client, deugro, dteq Transport Engineering Solutions and the subcontracted spooling team. Given the vessel’s anchorage approximately 400 meters offshore, constant monitoring and alignment of the mooring system along the mooring buoys were essential to ensure stability and operational safety.

After almost ten days, the cables were successfully spooled into the tank and the deck carrier could depart for the project site in Heraklion, Greece. Immediately following the successful cable delivery, the Vestvind departed Crete and sailed to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for demobilization and handover of both equipment and vessel.