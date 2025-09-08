Monday, September 8, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 8, 2025

Deugro Delivers 58 Kilometers of HVAC Subsea Cables for Interconnector Project

© deugro

© deugro

As part of the Cyclades IV Interconnector Project, deugro Milan delivered 58 kilometers and 3,550 metric tons of Prysmian HVAC subsea cable from Prysmian’s factory in Finland to the transshipment port Heraklion on the Island of Crete in Greece.

The Cyclades Project is an HVAC interconnector project, connecting the Southern and Western Cyclades with the mainland grid. 

deugro’s scope of work encompassed the provision of a 23-meter-diameter carousel spread, along with engineering services, cable spooling, relevant personnel and all associated activities to guarantee safe and efficient operations. To meet the project schedule and all technical requirements, deugro secured the heavy-lift deck carrier Vestvind.

To ensure safe ocean transport and seamless spooling operations during cargo collection and delivery, deugro’s teams installed a 23-meter-diameter carousel spread, along with a loading tower, deck tensioner, and auxiliary deck equipment such as generators and a staircase tower.

The system was designed to safely accommodate 58 kilometers of Prysmian subsea cables, ensuring smooth and direct spooling operations. All installations were carried out at the Ports of Rotterdam and Vlissingen in the Netherlands, in collaboration with deugro’s Rotterdam office and supported by local partners. After eight days, the equipment was fully installed, and the deck carrier departed on schedule to collect the cables in Finland.

At the Prysmian factory port in Pikkala, the cables were spooled into the carousel under the continuous supervision and testing of the client, deugro, dteq Transport Engineering Solutions and the subcontracted spooling team. Given the vessel’s anchorage approximately 400 meters offshore, constant monitoring and alignment of the mooring system along the mooring buoys were essential to ensure stability and operational safety.

After almost ten days, the cables were successfully spooled into the tank and the deck carrier could depart for the project site in Heraklion, Greece. Immediately following the successful cable delivery, the Vestvind departed Crete and sailed to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for demobilization and handover of both equipment and vessel.

Related News

Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries provide high resolution imagery and increased endurance for UUVs. © Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Announces $13m in Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that it has received $13 million in orders for synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) and subsea batteries.

(Credit: NKT)

NKT to Deliver Cables for Bornholm Energy Island Interconnection

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has signed a contract with Energinet to deliver a HVDC power cable system…

A North Atlantic Right Whale. Credit: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution/NOAA/SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research; under NMFS Research Permit #17355. Both photos were taken non - invasively by Dr. John Durban using a custom research drone.

New England Aquarium Researchers Use Drone Technology to Monitor Climate Change Impacts on Whales

Scientists are using drone technology to study how changing ocean conditions are impacting whales, advancing this non-invasive…

© Voyis

Voyis Support Launch: Professional Services for Underwater Visual Surveys & Photogrammetry

Voyis has announced the launch of Voyis Support, a new professional service designed to help clients achieve successful underwater…

© Teledyne

Teledyne to Acquire TransponderTech from Saab

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab AB.

© UNOLS

UNOLS Deep Submergence Science Committee: Call for Nominations for Vacancy

The UNOLS Deep Submergence Science Committee (DeSSC) is seeking nominations to fill one membership vacancy. Self-nominations are encouraged!

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Chirps, Clicks, and Neural Nets: Securing Underwater Operations With LPI/LPD ACOMMS
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news