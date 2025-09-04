Thursday, September 4, 2025
 
Unique Group’s USV Wins UK Ports Innovation Award 2025

David Rennie, Technical Manager Autonomous Division, Unique Group (UK) receiving the award from Gail Emms, on behalf of UK Ports. © Unique Group

David Rennie, Technical Manager Autonomous Division, Unique Group (UK) receiving the award from Gail Emms, on behalf of UK Ports. © Unique Group

Unique Group has been awarded the UK Ports Innovation Award 2025, recognizing the Group's commitment to advancing subsea robotics and hydrographic surveying with Unmanned Surface Vessel technology. The award was presented at the UK Ports Conference and Awards Ceremony on September 3, 2025.

The UK Ports Committee nominated Unique Group for the award in recognition of its advancements in subsea robotics and hydrographic surveying. The committee was impressed by the company’s deployment of the Uni-Mini Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) in Western Australia, the first commercial project globally to utilize the Norbit iWBMS multibeam sonar for shallow-water survey applications, demonstrating capability in complex marine environments.

The Uni-Mini has also proven its capabilities closer to home in the UK. Earlier this year, Unique Group successfully deployed the vessel at Blenheim Palace, carrying out high-precision bathymetric surveying across the UNESCO World Heritage Site’s lakes. This project highlighted the vessel’s ability to operate efficiently in shallow, environmentally sensitive inland waters — a growing requirement for UK authorities and operators tasked with maintaining ports, harbors, reservoirs, and coastal infrastructure.

Following the committee’s recommendation and strengthened by positive feedback from over 15,000 users and members of the marine and offshore sector, along with a successful polling process, Unique Group was shortlisted and ultimately awarded the title in the Outstanding Innovation in Subsea Robotics & Surveying category.

WWII Shipwrecks mapped with Sonar Precision
