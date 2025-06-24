Greensea IQ Appoints Sea and Land Technologies As Southeast Asia Representative

Greensea IQ, a leader in advanced subsea robotics and autonomy, is proud to announce a new partnership with Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd (SALT), appointing the company as the exclusive regional sales representative for its Bayonet line of Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs) across Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, SALT will represent Greensea IQ’s Bayonet products in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, and Laos.

SALT, based in Singapore, is a trusted supplier of high-tech solutions for the marine, offshore, and defense industries. With experience in representing sensor and robotic technologies, SALT will provide local sales, integration support, and customer engagement for Greensea IQ’s Bayonet vehicles—subsea crawlers built for operations in surf zones, shallow water, and other dynamic nearshore environments.

The Bayonet family of AUGVs is purpose-built for crawling missions along the seafloor in the surf and littoral zones. Bayonet vehicles are used for mine countermeasures, UXO detection, payload deployment, coastal mapping, and amphibious reconnaissance, with full autonomy and advanced navigation powered by Greensea IQ’s OPENSEA architecture.