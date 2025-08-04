Oceanbotics Returns to Shark Week With SRV-8X ROV to Capture Black Mako

Oceanbotics Inc. has announced its return to the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week for the third consecutive year, participating in the production of a new special, “Black Mako of the Abyss,” filmed off the coast of Catalina Island in Southern California.

To help locate this rare, dark-colored shark, Oceanbotics deployed its SRV-8X remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV). Ryan Gates, an ROV operator, piloted the vehicle down to 1,640 feet (500 meters) using a handheld controller and a laptop, showcasing how straightforward and user-friendly the system is, even in challenging conditions.

In the special, the SRV-8X is used to track down, locate, and film Mako sharks in their natural habitat. The SubNav OS software displays the sharks circling the vehicle, while the team monitors the action in real-time from a laptop-based control station, offering a dramatic, up-close look at how professional-grade ROVs are expanding the way we explore the ocean.

This project highlights Oceanbotics’ ongoing mission to build the easiest-to-operate and most maneuverable ROVs, designed to make underwater operations more efficient, safer, and more cost-effective. Combined with intuitive SubNav OS software, Oceanbotics delivers a user experience that redefines ease of operation in the underwater ROV industry.

“Black Mako of the Abyss” is available to stream on HBO Max, Discovery+ and Prime Video.