Metron, Cellula Robotics Complete Multi-Mission Open-Water UUV Demonstration

Metron Inc., a leader in autonomous software innovations for defense and commercial applications, and Cellula Robotics Ltd. (Cellula), a leading provider of robotic undersea platforms, announced the successful completion of a multi-mission open-water demonstration off the coast of Vancouver, Canada.

The sea trial showcased the integration of Metron’s Autonomous Navigation Command and Control (ANCC) software with Cellula’s Guardian UUV—an autonomous, long-duration, multi-payload platform designed to increase mission success in contested and complex environments. When equipped with Cellula’s advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Guardian is capable of operational ranges up to 5,000 km and endurance of 45–60 days—significantly surpassing the performance of similarly sized battery-powered systems. The demonstration marked the culmination of a yearlong series of UUV operations featuring Cellula platforms integrated with Metron’s ANCC.

These joint activities reflect the progress of the Metron–Cellula strategic partnership, established in 2024 to develop scalable autonomous systems that address evolving challenges in U.S. and allied undersea warfare. Upcoming demonstrations will incorporate more complex, dynamic scenarios requiring ANCC to autonomously adapt and replan in response to changing mission and environmental conditions. The team will also showcase the Guardian’s extended range and endurance, made possible by Cellula’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Demonstrations Highlights:

Multi-Mission – The ANCC-controlled Guardian UUV performed several surface and submerged missions. These included a submerged survey pattern, vertical in-place depth changes, and precise maneuvering and station keeping.

– The ANCC-controlled Guardian UUV performed several surface and submerged missions. These included a submerged survey pattern, vertical in-place depth changes, and precise maneuvering and station keeping. Reliability – The ANCC-Guardian system performed flawlessly with ZERO human intervention.

– The ANCC-Guardian system performed flawlessly with ZERO human intervention. Flexible Deployment – The ANCC-controlled Guardian UUV demonstration showcased port/dockside launch, hydrogen fuel-cell refueling, and an autonomous mission that included recovery—empowering complex, long-duration missions without human intervention.

– The ANCC-controlled Guardian UUV demonstration showcased port/dockside launch, hydrogen fuel-cell refueling, and an autonomous mission that included recovery—empowering complex, long-duration missions without human intervention. Fast Integration Timelines – The latest version of Metron’s ANCC software suite was successfully integrated, tested, and demonstrated on the Guardian UUV within three weeks, leveraging Cellula’s established backseat mission interface, allowing clients a flexible, modular operation and enhanced interoperability specific to mission requirements.

– The latest version of Metron’s ANCC software suite was successfully integrated, tested, and demonstrated on the Guardian UUV within three weeks, leveraging Cellula’s established backseat mission interface, allowing clients a flexible, modular operation and enhanced interoperability specific to mission requirements. Quick Turnaround Post-Mission Analysis – While still on the water, logs were downloaded and replayed using ANCC’s user interface, Periscope, to verify mission success.

Look ahead, Metron and Cellula Robotics will expand open-water demonstrations throughout 2025 in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.