 
New Wave Media

July 22, 2025

Metron, Cellula Robotics Complete Multi-Mission Open-Water UUV Demonstration

© Metron

© Metron

Metron Inc., a leader in autonomous software innovations for defense and commercial applications, and Cellula Robotics Ltd. (Cellula), a leading provider of robotic undersea platforms, announced the successful completion of a multi-mission open-water demonstration off the coast of Vancouver, Canada. 

The sea trial showcased the integration of Metron’s Autonomous Navigation Command and Control (ANCC) software with Cellula’s Guardian UUV—an autonomous, long-duration, multi-payload platform designed to increase mission success in contested and complex environments. When equipped with Cellula’s advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology, the Guardian is capable of operational ranges up to 5,000 km and endurance of 45–60 days—significantly surpassing the performance of similarly sized battery-powered systems. The demonstration marked the culmination of a yearlong series of UUV operations featuring Cellula platforms integrated with Metron’s ANCC.

These joint activities reflect the progress of the Metron–Cellula strategic partnership, established in 2024 to develop scalable autonomous systems that address evolving challenges in U.S. and allied undersea warfare. Upcoming demonstrations will incorporate more complex, dynamic scenarios requiring ANCC to autonomously adapt and replan in response to changing mission and environmental conditions. The team will also showcase the Guardian’s extended range and endurance, made possible by Cellula’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Demonstrations Highlights:

  • Multi-Mission – The ANCC-controlled Guardian UUV performed several surface and submerged missions. These included a submerged survey pattern, vertical in-place depth changes, and precise maneuvering and station keeping.
  • Reliability – The ANCC-Guardian system performed flawlessly with ZERO human intervention.
  • Flexible Deployment – The ANCC-controlled Guardian UUV demonstration showcased port/dockside launch, hydrogen fuel-cell refueling, and an autonomous mission that included recovery—empowering complex, long-duration missions without human intervention.
  • Fast Integration Timelines – The latest version of Metron’s ANCC software suite was successfully integrated, tested, and demonstrated on the Guardian UUV within three weeks, leveraging Cellula’s established backseat mission interface, allowing clients a flexible, modular operation and enhanced interoperability specific to mission requirements.
  • Quick Turnaround Post-Mission Analysis  While still on the water, logs were downloaded and replayed using ANCC’s user interface, Periscope, to verify mission success.

Look ahead, Metron and Cellula Robotics will expand open-water demonstrations throughout 2025 in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Related News

Copyright piter2121/AdobeStock

China's First 'Ocean-level Intelligent Research Vessel' Delievered

China's first ocean-level intelligent scientific research vessel was delivered in Shanghai on Sunday, purportedly to enhance…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT has selected Helix Robotic Solutions as the partner for operating its new T3600 subsea trencher, said to be the world’s most powerful trencher…

© Saab

Saab’s Sabertooth On Display Alongside First 3D Model of Endurance

Saab’s Sabertooth subsea vehicle will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Future Lab exhibition July 10-13…

Source: NOAA

New AUV Helps Document Critical Minerals

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has imaged a previously unexplored portion of the seafloor in ultra-deep waters near…

© The University of Manchester

Scientists Discover Giant Sand Bodies Beneath the North Sea

Scientists have discovered hundreds of giant sand bodies beneath the North Sea that appear to defy fundamental geological…

(Credit: Beam)

Swiss Firm Acquires Defunct Beam

Rosenxt UK, part of Switzerland-based Rosenxt Holding, has acquired selected assets and talent from subsea robotics and engineering firm Beam…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news