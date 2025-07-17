Maritime Tactical Systems Selected for U.S. Joint Staff J7’s Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund FY26 Projects

 
Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a leader in unmanned surface vehicle (USV) technology, has announced its selection as one of ten winners of the U.S. Joint Staff J7 Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund (WLIF) for Fiscal Year 2026. Out of more than 150 submissions, MARTAC was chosen for its forward-thinking capabilities and significant contributions to future warfighting concepts.

This recognition marks a milestone for MARTAC as it continues to redefine the maritime battlespace with autonomous platforms that excel in versatility, performance, and operational resilience. The FY26 WLIF project will focus on introducing MARTAC’s newest innovation: the 82-foot next-generation USV platform. This larger high-speed vessel will be developed and demonstrated in both kinetic and tactical resupply mission profiles, underscoring its utility in high-impact, tactical operations and multi-domain integration.

The WLIF initiative, spearheaded by the Joint Staff J7, aims to accelerate the identification, assessment, and integration of emerging technologies into joint experimentation and planning. MARTAC’s participation will include coordinated lab exercises, live demonstrations, and data-driven analysis to inform future investment and deployment strategies.

