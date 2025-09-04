Kraken Robotics Announces $13m in Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Battery Sales

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that it has received $13 million in orders for synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) and subsea batteries. The orders are from customers based in the United States, Norway, and Turkey and include an order for 10 SAS from one customer. T

he Kraken SAS and SeaPower battery systems from this order will be integrated on four different types of uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) platforms, ranging in size from small-class to large-class.

Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries are built to be platform agnostic, coming in several different configurations with modular components to easily integrate into existing or new platforms.

This month, several UUV platforms will feature Kraken SAS and SeaPower batteries as more than 20 countries collaborate on naval missions at the Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Unmanned Systems (REPMUS) exercise in Portugal. Kraken SAS was used to classify more than 50 mine-like objects during the annual month-long exercise last year.