Wednesday, September 3, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2025

Film-Ocean Expands Fleet with ROV Investment

Image caption: L-R, Mike Mackie, Operations Director (Film-Ocean), Scott Jenny (Film-Ocean), Mike Jones (SMD), Lee Carden (SMD). © Film-Ocean

Image caption: L-R, Mike Mackie, Operations Director (Film-Ocean), Scott Jenny (Film-Ocean), Mike Jones (SMD), Lee Carden (SMD). © Film-Ocean

Film-Ocean Ltd (Film-Ocean), in partnership with its parent company Stapem, has announced an investment in three new Work-Class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) from SMD.

The order comprises two SMD Quantum 250-hp heavy-duty work-class ROVs and one SMD Atom ultra-compact work-class ROV. 

“Adding these vehicles is a major step in the ongoing development of our fleet and a significant investment,” said Scott Jenney, CEO of Film-Ocean. “The two new 250-hp Quantum systems, together with an additional Atom, give us greater flexibility and capacity to support our clients’ projects."

“The Quantum ROVs are high-specification 250-hp systems designed for heavy-duty offshore construction and will be supplied with active heave compensated launch and recovery systems (LARS), while the Atom is a powerful, ultra-compact work-class ROV suited to inspection, survey and light construction duties," added Mike Mackie, Operations Director at Film-Ocean. Together, these additions enhance Film-Ocean’s capability to support inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), decommissioning and construction projects.”

Delivery of the two Quantum ROVs is scheduled for October 2025 and January 2026, with the Atom due in Q2 2026. The systems are expected to support rising demand for subsea services in Angola and the broader West African region.

Related News

Four Oshen C-Stars departing St. Thomas on the back of a deployment vessel for future observations of Atlantic hurricanes. Credit: Oshen

NOAA and Partners Deploy C-Star USVs to Collect Hurricane Data

NOAA, in partnership with The University of Southern Mississippi and with the robotics company Oshen, launched five small…

© Zunibal

Zunibal Acquires Hydroacoustic Company Echoview

Zunibal, a participated company of Nazca Capital, announced their acquisition of Echoview. The Australian company, based in Hobart (Tasmania)…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Nets Two Multi-Year Contracts to Support Brazil’s Deepwater Oil Push

Fugro has signed two three-year contracts with offshore energy services company Constellation to support deepwater exploration…

(Credit: Oceaneering International)

Oceaneering Inks $180M Subsea Robotics Contracts with Petrobras

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering International has through its Brazilian subsidiary Marine Production…

© ACUA Ocean

ACUA Ocean Hydrogen-Powered USV Completes 24-Hour Sea Trial

ACUA Ocean's hydrogen-powered unmanned surface vessel (USV) PIONEER has successfully completed the world's first continuous…

© Green Marine

Green Marine UK Acquires Roving Eye’s Contracts, Equipment & Vessel

Green Marine (UK) Ltd, a provider of integrated marine services to the renewable energy and offshore sectors, has announced…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Underwater Conversations: The Next Wave in Hydrographic Communications for Renewable Energy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news