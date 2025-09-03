Film-Ocean Expands Fleet with ROV Investment

Film-Ocean Ltd (Film-Ocean), in partnership with its parent company Stapem, has announced an investment in three new Work-Class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) from SMD.

The order comprises two SMD Quantum 250-hp heavy-duty work-class ROVs and one SMD Atom ultra-compact work-class ROV.

“Adding these vehicles is a major step in the ongoing development of our fleet and a significant investment,” said Scott Jenney, CEO of Film-Ocean. “The two new 250-hp Quantum systems, together with an additional Atom, give us greater flexibility and capacity to support our clients’ projects."

“The Quantum ROVs are high-specification 250-hp systems designed for heavy-duty offshore construction and will be supplied with active heave compensated launch and recovery systems (LARS), while the Atom is a powerful, ultra-compact work-class ROV suited to inspection, survey and light construction duties," added Mike Mackie, Operations Director at Film-Ocean. Together, these additions enhance Film-Ocean’s capability to support inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), decommissioning and construction projects.”

Delivery of the two Quantum ROVs is scheduled for October 2025 and January 2026, with the Atom due in Q2 2026. The systems are expected to support rising demand for subsea services in Angola and the broader West African region.