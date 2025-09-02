Tuesday, September 2, 2025
 
Fincantieri, PGZ Join Forces for Modernization of Polish Navy

(Credit: Fincantieri)

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), Polish state-owned defense group, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-operate on the modernization of Polish Navy and explore opportunities in wider naval defense market.

The MoU establishes a framework for strategic collaboration aimed at supporting the modernization of the Polish Navy, with a particular focus on the ORKA submarine acquisition program.

Under the agreement, Fincantieri and PGZ will explore joint opportunities in the design, construction, and through-life support of advanced naval platforms, including submarines.

This partnership will combine Fincantieri’s technological leadership in naval shipbuilding with PGZ’s extensive industrial base, which plays a central role in Poland’s defense modernization strategy.

Together, the two companies aim to develop joint opportunities not only for the Polish Navy but also in broader international markets.

“Poland is a key strategic partner for Fincantieri, and we are proud to contribute to the country’s ambitious naval modernization plans.

“With a legacy of more than 180 submarines built and a proven track record in advanced naval platforms, we bring unparalleled expertise to support the ORKA program and to develop a long-term industrial cooperation with PGZ and the national defense industry,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
