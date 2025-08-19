Coast Guard Establishes Robotics Office

The U.S. Coast Guard has set up the initial operating capability of a Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office.

The office is a key component of the Service's Force Design 2028 (FD 2028) plan, and the Coast Guard claims it is poised to be the most transformational enhancement to capability since the inception of aviation.

The office is dedicated to the rapid operationalization of the Unmanned Systems Strategic Plan.

Robotics and autonomous systems are anticipated to revolutionize Coast Guard operations, leading to significant impacts to securing the border, facilitating commerce, and responding to contingencies.

The establishment of a separate office is expected to be the most efficient mechanism to translate the evolving technology landscape into fielded capabilities – including Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems. It also allows for dedicated advocacy for resources.

The core mission of the office is to accelerate the development, acquisition, fielding and sustainment of robotics and autonomous system capabilities across the Coast Guard.

Key goals include developing a robust and adaptable acquisition process tailored to technological advancement, fostering innovation through collaboration with industry, academia, and other government agencies and ensuring the long-term sustainability of deployed capabilities through comprehensive sustainment planning.

A central element of this effort will be advancing the Coast Guard’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Strategy. The office will facilitate the Coast Guard’s efforts to forge the partnerships and capabilities necessary to defend the U.S. Marine Transportation System and safeguard National Special Security Events.

The office’s responsibilities span the full capability lifecycle, including requirements definition and prioritization, managing acquisition and contracting, overseeing system development and integration, managing fielding and deployment, developing sustainment plans and collaborating with stakeholders.

A temporary implementation team comprised of subject matter experts and supporting personnel has been created.

The U.S. Coast Guard will host the "Coast Guard Robotic Systems Expo: A Force Design 2028 Showcase" to highlight its leadership in the development, acquisition, and deployment of robotic and autonomous systems on Tuesday, Aug. 26th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Coast Guard Headquarters Ceremonial Entrance, Washington, D.C.



