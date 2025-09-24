Wednesday, September 24, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 24, 2025

Seismometers Retrieved for Slow-Slip Earthquake Study

Credit: Katie Jacobs / Earth Sciences New Zealand

Credit: Katie Jacobs / Earth Sciences New Zealand

A major three-year international scientific experiment to monitor slow slip earthquake activity at the Hikurangi subduction zone off the East Coast of New Zealand has concluded, with the retrieval of 52 ocean bottom seismometers using New Zealand’s Research Vessel Tangaroa.

Subduction zones are where one tectonic plate “dives” or subducts beneath another. These dangerous fault lines produce the world’s largest earthquakes and tsunamis, such as the 8.8 magnitude earthquake offshore Kamchatka earlier this year.

Beginning in late 2022, an international group of scientists from New Zealand, Japan, the United States, and Germany deployed a dense network of seafloor instruments offshore Gisborne to monitor both fast (seismic) and slow motion (lasting weeks to months) fault activity.

The instruments that have been retrieved over the last two weeks will enable detailed understanding of slow-slip events, a type of slow-motion earthquake that lasts days to months. These slow-slip earthquakes are crucial for understanding how stress builds up and is released along subduction zones and the relationship of slow-slip earthquakes to damaging seismic earthquakes.

Voyage leader Laura Wallace from GEOMAR in Germany says: “This deployment represents the largest multi-disciplinary experiment ever undertaken worldwide to probe offshore slow slip events, with more than 50 instruments in place on the seabed for three years.”

The large network of seafloor instruments captured two major slow slip earthquakes that took place offshore the North Island’s east coast in 2024 and 2025. 40 of the instruments are recording ocean bottom pressure to resolve centimeter-level vertical movement of the seabed during the slow-motion earthquakes — making it the densest and largest ever deployment of seafloor pressure sensors conducted globally.

The seafloor instruments have also recorded signals from distant seismic events, including tsunami waves generated by the recent M8.8 offshore Kamchatka subduction earthquake.

The Hikurangi plate boundary is located off the East Coast of the North Island, where the Pacific tectonic plate dives beneath the Australian plate—forming New Zealand’s largest and most hazardous earthquake and tsunami source. The Hikurangi subduction zone has received major attention from international earthquake scientists over the last 15 years, in part due to the close proximity of the plate boundary to New Zealand’s Geonet, Aotearoa New Zealand’s onshore monitoring network.

The success of this project sets the stage for a new phase of research, with another major deployment of instruments planned for November 2025—this time focusing on the Hawke’s Bay region, a different portion of the Hikurangi plate boundary where slow slip earthquakes are also observed.

Earth Sciences New Zealand, GEOMAR, University of Tokyo, Kyōto University, Tōhoku University, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and the University of Rhode Island are the research partners on this project. Scientific research funding for this project has come from New Zealand's Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment, Germany’s Helmholtz Association, the United States National Science Foundation, and Japanese government science funding.

Related News

(Credit: Subsea7)

Oil Firms Urge Brazil to Review Subsea7 - Saipem Merger

Exxon Mobil, Brazilian state-run Petrobras and oil services provider TechnipFMC petitioned the country's antitrust regulator…

Speaking before representatives from roughly two dozen large and small defense companies, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere unveiled the warfare center’s 10-year strategic vision, ‘Mastery of the Seas at All Depths 2025,’ at Defense Innovation Days hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance at the Newport Marriott, Aug. 25-27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Nick Froment)

NUWC Division Newport Shares Strategic Vision at Defense Innovation Days

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere unveiled the command’s 10-year strategic…

(Credit: EIB)

EIB Backs French Cable Maker with $290M Investment

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided $293.4 million (€250 million) in financing to French cable maker and services…

(Credit: FET)

FET Unveils New ROV Control System

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has launched its next generation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) control system – ICE Unity.

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Wrap Up OBN Survey in Gulf of America

French seismic firm Viridien, in collaboration with Norway’s TGS, has completed the acquisition of the Laconia Phase III…

(Credit: Deep Ocean Search)

Exail to Supply Next-Gen Navigation System for Deep Sea Exploration Firm

Deep Ocean Search (DOS), a deep-sea exploration company, has selected Exail to provide the navigation and acoustic positioning…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Lighting the Depths: How a Diving Rehabilitation Base Enhances its Experience and Safety with Lighting Solutions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news