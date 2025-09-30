BeeX Seeks Funding for Hovering AUV

Singapore-based BeeX has launched a SGD 10 million ($7.7 million) Series A Round as the company reaches a critical inflection point for its Hovering Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (HAUVs).

The timing coincides with global attention on nearshore and offshore infrastructure, as well as underwater assets, driving exponential growth in subsea inspection requirements across multiple sectors.

The global shift towards unmanned underwater operations reflects converging regulatory pressures, economic imperatives, and geopolitical tensions reshaping the industry. Conventional subsea inspections, like professional divers and ROVs, require large support vessels, highly specialized operators, or complex safety protocols, which greatly contributes to the high operational costs industries incur in conducting subsea inspection.

BeeX says its HAUVs minimize human risk while delivering superior, objective inspection data at a fraction of conventional methods. Being able to operate autonomously and with less human labor, it enables companies to improve inspection coverage and intensity, and dramatically reduce operational expenses for subsea structural inspections and monitoring.

Even before its official release, the HAUV BETTA has been completely booked through the end of 2025, with numerous companies eagerly anticipating real-world deployment and applications of the vehicle.



