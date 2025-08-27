Wednesday, August 27, 2025
 
New Wave Media

August 27, 2025

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV), developed by Saildrone.

At 20 meters long and capable of unmanned operations across all of the world’s oceans, the Surveyor is the largest class of USVs from Saildrone, a provider of maritime security, ocean mapping, and meteorological and oceanographic data using unmanned autonomous assets.

The USV is capable of long-endurance missions in the open ocean, collecting deep-ocean bathymetry and performing a wide range of maritime domain awareness tasks.

The classification follows the smaller 10-meter Voyager, which achieved ABS Class in 2023 and is designed for persistent surveillance in coastal and near-shore environments.

Saildrone USVs are capable of fully autonomous operations with no human onboard and are remotely monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the company’s global Mission Management team.

“ABS and Saildrone are pioneering new frontiers, setting the pace for innovation. This step forward is a result of our investments in ABS’ technical capability and helping to ensure our Rules are able to support innovation with an unwavering focus on safety,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“The ABS class certification is more than a certificate - it’s a signal to governments and the maritime industry that Saildrone USVs are mature, safe, tested, and ready for scale.

“It’s been a very large investment and a multi-year process to achieve ABS Class Certification, but we are proud to be the first company in the world to do so and proud that our systems have reached the highest standards as required by the ABS Class certificate,” added Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder and CEO.

Related News

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

ExxonMobil Hires Shearwater for OBN Survey in Angola

Shearwater Geoservices has secured a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey work offshore Angola by ExxonMobil’s…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Seismic Job Offshore Indonesia

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a large streamer contract offshore Indonesia, covering approximately 10…

Source: Australian Department of Industry

Western Australia Can’t Wait [for a Decommissioning Hub]

The Northern Endeavour FPSO is being shipped by a Chinese heavy lift ship from Australia to Denmark for recycling.Installed…

Source: US Coast Guard

Coast Guard Establishes Robotics Office

The U.S. Coast Guard has set up the initial operating capability of a Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office.The…

Plastic waste is ubiquitous in the global environment. A new report highlights plastic pollution as a grave and growing danger to health (Tom Kleindinst © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

New Report Emphasizes Dangers of Plastic Pollution, Announces Global Monitoring System

As ministers and diplomats arrive in Geneva, Switzerland, for a final round of talks to conclude a UN-backed global plastics treaty…

Exail has developed a modular LARS that can handle both AUVs and towed underwater vessels from an unmanned surface vessel. Credit: Exail

LARS: Not Just a Simple Handling Tool

Launch and recovery are often the riskiest parts of a subsea operation, and as iDROP COO David Galbraith points out, with a payload of new data…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news