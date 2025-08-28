Teledyne Marine Awarded Long-Term Contract to Support REPMUS Exercises

Teledyne Marine has announced the award of a strategic long-term contract with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide support for the annual REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Unmanned Systems) exercises starting this year.

REPMUS 2025 will take place from September 8 to 25, 2025, in Tróia and Sesimbra, Portugal. Organized by the Portuguese Navy in collaboration with NATO, the event brings together over 2,000 participants from allied navies, industry, academia, and international organizations.

This multi-year agreement underscores Teledyne’s continued commitment to advancing both MOD and NATO maritime capabilities and fostering interoperability among allied forces. Through this partnership, Teledyne Marine will deliver autonomous marine vehicle technologies and operational support to enhance the effectiveness and integration of unmanned systems in for defense mission in complex maritime environments.

Contract Highlights:

Long-term support for REPMUS exercises (2025–2028)

Deployment and integration of autonomous marine vehicles

Enhanced UK-NATO interoperability and joint operational capabilities

Teledyne Marine’s participation in REPMUS continues to demonstrate its leadership in unmanned maritime systems and its role in shaping the future of naval operations.