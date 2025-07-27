 
New Wave Media

July 27, 2025

Spear AI Raises Funding to Apply AI to Submarine Data

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

© noraismail / Adobe Stock

A startup founded by U.S. Navy veterans aiming to help the U.S. military use artificial intelligence to decipher data gathered by submarines has raised its first round of outside capital.

Washington-based Spear AI specializes in working with what is known as passive acoustic data, which is gathered by listening devices underwater. 

Its long-term aim is to use AI to help submarine operators understand whether an object heard could be a rain squall, a whale, or a vessel that could be a threat, and to detect where it is and how fast it is moving.

The challenge is that most existing AI tools are trained on data such as words or images that have been painstakingly labeled and organized over years or decades by companies such as Scale AI, which recently signed a $14.8-billion deal with Meta Platforms.

Data from acoustic sensors is different. Spear AI co-founders Michael Hunter, a former analyst who supported Navy SEALs and the Joint Special Operations Command, and John McGunnigle, a former nuclear submarine commander for the U.S. Navy, are building a hardware and software platform that aims to prepare that data for AI algorithms.

The company sells sensors that can be attached to buoys or vessels and a software tool to help label and sort the data gathered by the sensors to make it ready to be put into AI systems. The U.S. Navy this month awarded Spear AI a $6-million contract for its data-labeling tool.

Spear AI, founded in 2021, has been self-funded and has about 40 employees. Hunter, the CEO, said it raised $2.3 million from AI-focused venture firm Cortical Ventures and private equity firm Scare the Bear.

The funding will be used to double the company's headcount to support its government contracts and commercial business prospects, such as monitoring underwater pipelines and cables. Hunter said Spear AI also aims to sell consulting services, a model similar to defense tech firm Palantir.

"We wanted to build the product and actually get it out the door before the contract came in to get it," Hunter told Reuters. "The only way you can do that is with private capital."


(Reuters - Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Rod Nickel)

Related News

© Fincantieri

Vard, Inkfish Sign Shipbuilding Contract for New Research Vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group and one of the world's leading builders of specialized vessels, has signed a…

© Kongsberg

Kongsberg Ramps Up Maritime Defense Production to Meet Growing Demand

Norwegian engineering group Kongsberg is building up production capacity to meet growing orders for its defence products…

© MacArtney

MacArtney Supplies Fully Integrated Clean Lab Solutions to the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research

In line with India's growing focus on deep-sea science and infrastructure, the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research…

© TeleGeography

Subsea Cable Infrastructure Requires Significant Maintenance and Repair Investment to Meet Global Use

As the backbone of the global internet, submarine cable infrastructure is seeing a surge in investment, but not in its maintenance…

© Pungu x / Adobe Stock

Fincantieri Embarks on Research Project to Protect Subsea Cables and Pipelines

The Fincantieri Foundation and Luiss Guido Carli University have launched a research initiative aimed at defining regulatory…

© OceanAlpha

OceanAlpha USV Validates Long-Range Survey Capability in Malaysia

In late June 2025, OceanAlpha’s L25 marine unmanned surface vehicle (USV) successfully completed its first public demonstration in Malaysia…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Companies & Products News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news