June 19, 2025

Blue Logic and Hydromea to Accelerate Subsea WLAN Deployments

Blue Logic's COO, Helge Sverre Eide & Hydromea's CEO, Igor Martin (Source: Hydromea)

Hydromea, a leader in high-speed wireless subsea optical communication, and Blue Logic, a pioneer in underwater inductive power and data transfer, have announced a strategic partnership they say will revolutionize wireless subsea communications.

They aim to enable enabling humans in the loop remotely piloting an underwater drone without an umbilical.

The collaboration integrates Blue Logic’s advanced inductive technology with Hydromea’s free-space optical (FSO) solutions, enabling unprecedented speed, reliability and flexibility in subsea WLAN deployments for critical data offloads and wireless remote control of unmanned intervention drones (UIDs).

The partnership brings together two commercially proven technologies: Blue Logic’s Subsea USB® inductive connectors, which provide robust underwater power and data transfer without galvanic contact, and Hydromea’s LUMA™ optical modems, which deliver real-time, high-bandwidth communication through water at speeds up to 10 Mbit/s.

The combined solution allows for seamless data flow and accurate remote operation of subsea assets, reducing deployment risks around critical subsea assets for service companies and asset owners.

The benefits of the partnership include:

Accelerated WLAN Deployments: The integration of inductive and FSO technologies enables rapid, flexible setup of subsea wireless networks, supporting real-time data streaming and remote control of UIDs.

Extreme Deployment Flexibility: The combined system works across a wide range of subsea environments, from splash zones to depths of 6,000 meters, and is suitable for both new installations and legacy infrastructure retrofits.

Enhanced Reliability and Safety: Inductive technology eliminates the risk of corrosion and short circuits, while Hydromea’s optical communication ensures high-speed, low-latency data transfer and remote control without requiring direct line of sight.

Ready for Deployment: Both technologies are fully commercial and can be deployed today, offering immediate value to offshore operators and defense organizations.

By enabling wireless, real-time communication and remote control of UIDs, the combined solution will reduce reliance on supply vessels, lower operational costs, and minimize the carbon footprint of underwater missions.

