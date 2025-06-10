Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land. Geopolitical instability, mixed with strained relations with the United States, a rapidly warming climate and constant technological advancement have heightened northern security concerns, especially for a nation so intertwined with Arctic ecosystems and communities.

Warm Weather, Frosty Relations

Although challenges to Arctic security are not singular to Canada, they are numerous and complex, requiring multifaceted solutions. “The Arctic has historically been a region of cooperation; [yet] strategic competition, climate change, technological advancements and economic interests are coming together in a way that makes this region more strategically important than ever before,” explained Nick Drescher Brown, spokesperson for the Department of National Defense (DND). “Competitors are demonstrating a more assertive posture and employing dual-use tactics, such as seemingly innocuous economic or scientific activities that act as a cover for military intelligence collection and planning.”

The Arctic is warming at four times the global average, making a vast and sensitive region even more accessible to other nations with an interest in hitherto inaccessible transportation routes, natural resources, critical minerals and energy sources. By 2050, according to Canada’s 2024 defense policy “Our North, Strong and Free,” the Arctic Ocean could become the most efficient shipping route between Europe and East Asia. The Northwest Passage has already begun to see more activity and increased accessibility may allow Canada to build more of its own infrastructure, but that leaves the door open to outside interests seeking to capitalize. Changing glaciology also requires new and updated technology that can keep pace with a melting environment.

At the same time, rapid advances elsewhere speed up the impact of competition and global warming. “Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, synthetic biology, data analytics, autonomous systems, robotics and advanced cyber and space technologies are frontier technologies whose military and non-military uses create new vulnerabilities and complicate our national security interests,” states the defense policy.

Arctic security threats go beyond Canada, extending to the whole of North America. “In the face of these unprecedented, intersecting challenges in the Arctic, Canada and our allies must prepare to respond in a manner that addresses persistent activity that threatens the rules-based international order and provide increased safety and security, while improving the lives of Indigenous and Northern communities,” said Drescher Brown. As a nation that is uniquely Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic, solutions must be sought at home and advocated across borders.

National Defence's recent northern policy report.

Credit: National Defence





Elbows Up

In 2022, Canada announced an investment of $27.7 billion (CAD$38.6 billion) over the next 20 years in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). “This upgrades our NORAD capabilities and our ability to respond to any threats posed by the increased accessibility of our shared continent due to climate change, shifting geopolitics and new military technologies used by our adversaries,” said Drescher Brown.

The funds will modernize surveillance systems and defensive weapons, including those to counter hypersonic and cruise missile threats, as well as increase technology-enabled decision making, infrastructure and support capabilities, plus research, development and innovation.

Within Canada, Operation (Op) NANOOK, run by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), plays a crucial role in domestic defense and security measures. Op NANOOK is a comprehensive series of activities taking place annually across Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, with more than five deployments throughout the year. The latest iteration comprised 450 CAF members alongside about 110 troops from the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“At its core, Op NANOOK strengthens the CAF’s knowledge of this vital region, allows us to work hand-in-hand with our fellow Arctic nations and key allies, and fortifies our close partnerships with federal, territorial and local communities,” explained Drescher Brown. “Working in Canada’s North also hones our ability to operate in a challenging environment requiring unique skillsets, in-depth local knowledge, and support and equipment designed to operate in extreme weather conditions.”

Sailor First Class Clay Ridd conducts ice dive in Tuktoyaktuk, NWT on Operation NANOOK NANULIVUT.

Credit: Lieutenant (N) Pamela Hogan, Naval Reserve Headquarters Public Affairs





Tech From Down Under

Defense tactics outlined in “Our North, Strong and Free” include a renewed and expanded submarine fleet, specialized maritime sensors, a new satellite ground station in the Arctic, expanded helicopter capabilities, new vehicles adapted to local conditions, establishing northern operational support hubs, new defense infrastructure, and establishing a CAF Cyber Command.

Drescher Brown noted that as part of Canada’s NORAD investment, DND is acquiring Jindalee Operational Radar Network technology from BAE Systems Australia that will be critical to establishing the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar (A-OTHR) system and strengthening domain awareness in the North.

The $4.31 billion (CAD$6 billion) A-OTHR, announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in Iqaluit, Nunavut on March 18, will provide advanced early warning and long-range surveillance, enabling faster CAF detection and tracking of a wide range of threats in northern air and maritime approaches, while strengthening NORAD domain awareness. The A-OTHR radar sites will be based in southern Ontario, with up to four areas for the system’s transmitters and receivers.

For Canada, For NATO

Canadian Arctic security measures, while serving primarily to protect that nation and the United States, are also critical in broader defense of NATO’s western and northern flanks against rising adversaries. “Investments in this unique responsibility enable Canada to engage the world from a position of strength and support our allies against potential threats and challenges to our sovereignty,” said Drescher Brown.

In isolation, a revanchist Russia and emboldened China leveraging everything from subtle grey-zone subterfuge to the latest hypersonic missile technology imperil the long-held assumptions that underpin Canadian Arctic security. Combine them with a warming climate, increased foreign competition and an undermining of the rules-based order and it’s clear that Canada must be bold in its northern defense strategy and investments. With the April 28 federal election now behind him, Carney will be expected to deliver not just A-OTHR, but also new submarines, additional heavy icebreakers and an expanded Canadian Coast Guard as part of his party’s defense commitment.

“We recognize that we must place particular focus on defending the Arctic and North and its approaches against new and accelerating threats through credible deterrence,” said Drescher Brown. “We will secure our Arctic and North by increasing the presence, reach, mobility and responsiveness of the Canadian Armed Forces in the region, and along our coasts and maritime approaches. We will also develop greater striking power to deter adversaries and keep threats farther from our shores.”