NOAA: Life-Size Interactive Inflatable Whale Coming to Boston Harbor Islands

This coming Saturday, July 19th from 10am-5pm, NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary and the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park are partnering to bring a life-size inflatable humpback whale, Salt, to Spectacle Island.

The life-size whale replica will be open for interactive tours throughout the day, which includes inflatable organs, and educational tours from Stellwagen Bank experts about whale anatomy, biology, and local research.

Ferry service to Spectacle Island runs daily and can be found on the Boston Harbor Islands website: https://www.bostonharborislands.org/ferryschedule/