Call for Australia to Push for Robust Global Plastics Treaty

The second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5.2) is scheduled to take place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, from August 5 to 14.

This second session will focus on finalizing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. The treaty will address various aspects of plastic pollution, including production, design, trade, waste management, and a just transition. It will also address financial, technical, and capacity-building aspects.

In the leadup, 31 First Nations and environmental groups have called on the Australian Government to continue pushing for a robust and ambitious treaty.

Plastic pollution affects many parts of Australia’s coastline:

● nationally, plastics make up 81% of all litter collected by Clean Up Australia volunteers;

● in Northern Australia, the prevalence of ghost fishing gear is increasing, the ghost nets strangling, entangling and capturing thousands of turtles;

● in New South Wales, AUSMAP measured over 12,000 microplastics per square meter in Sydney Harbour and Adrift Lab researchers recently found so much plastic inside seabird chicks on Lord Howe Island that the young birds crunched when handled;

● in Victoria, Beach Patrol collected 738 kg of rubbish from Discovery Bay in under 2.5 hours;

● in Western Australia, Tangaroa Blue Foundation coordinated 7.3 tonnes of rubbish being removed from beaches across the state;

● in Queensland, 80% of green sea turtles have ingested plastic;

● in South Australia, microplastics have been detected inside seafood;

● in Tasmania; high levels of microplastics have been found in waters off Bicheno; and

● on the remote Torres Strait and Cocos (Keeling) Islands, pristine beaches are being buried under hundreds of tonnes of plastic pollution including from plastic bottles, thongs, lighters and polystyrene fragments.

Recycling alone will not end plastic pollution. Voluntary pledges have failed. The only path forward is a strong and robust Global Plastics Treaty with ambitious and enforceable rules to end plastic pollution, say the groups.

Australian Marine Conservation Society Plastics Campaign Manager Cip Hamilton said: “It’s shocking to see this horrific plastic pollution inundating remote Australian beaches. “It’s yet another stark reminder that we are at a tipping point. Without global action, plastic production is projected to triple by 2060, which would send plastic pollution spiralling out of control.

“Our oceans are inundated with plastic fragments that are maiming turtles, strangling corals and starving seabirds. The world is watching. Nature is suffocating. The time for compromise is over. Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, killing marine life, and threatening ecosystems from coast to coast.

“We welcome the Albanese Government’s renewed commitment to support a strong Global Plastics Treaty, but now is the time to act. Australia must use all diplomatic means to finalise a strong, legally binding plastics treaty at international negotiations next month.”

The call for a strong treaty is supported by:

1. Australian Marine Conservation Society

2. Dhimurru Aboriginal Corporation

3. Vonda Malone Consultancy

4. Boomerang Alliance

5. OceanEarth Foundation

6. Sea Shepherd

7. Australian Microplastic Assessment Project (AUSMAP)

8. Total Environment Centre

9. Plastic Collective

10. No More Butts

11. BeachPatrol 3280-3284

12. Youth Plastic Action Network

13. Take 3 for the Sea

14. Ocean Impact Organisation

15. Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue

16. Clean Up Australia

17. Adrift Lab

18. Toys for Turtles, The University of Adelaide

19. No Balloon Release Australia

20. Plastic Free Foundation

21. Ocean Conservancy

22. Global Ghost Gear Initiative

23. Tangaroa Blue Foundation

24. Surfers for Climate

25. Friends of the Earth Melbourne

26. Greenpeace Australia Pacific

27. Marine Wildlife Rescue – Central Coast

28. Surfrider Foundation Australia

29. WWF-Australia

30. Keep Top End Coasts Healthy

31. Protect Ningaloo



