 
New Wave Media

July 20, 2025

Call for Australia to Push for Robust Global Plastics Treaty

Source: Australian Marine Conservation Society

Source: Australian Marine Conservation Society

The second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5.2) is scheduled to take place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, from August 5 to 14.

This second session will focus on finalizing an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. The treaty will address various aspects of plastic pollution, including production, design, trade, waste management, and a just transition. It will also address financial, technical, and capacity-building aspects.

In the leadup, 31 First Nations and environmental groups have called on the Australian Government to continue pushing for a robust and ambitious treaty.

Plastic pollution affects many parts of Australia’s coastline:

● nationally, plastics make up 81% of all litter collected by Clean Up Australia volunteers;

● in Northern Australia, the prevalence of ghost fishing gear is increasing, the ghost nets strangling, entangling and capturing thousands of turtles;

● in New South Wales, AUSMAP measured over 12,000 microplastics per square meter in Sydney Harbour and Adrift Lab researchers recently found so much plastic inside seabird chicks on Lord Howe Island that the young birds crunched when handled;

● in Victoria, Beach Patrol collected 738 kg of rubbish from Discovery Bay in under 2.5 hours;

● in Western Australia, Tangaroa Blue Foundation coordinated 7.3 tonnes of rubbish being removed from beaches across the state;

● in Queensland, 80% of green sea turtles have ingested plastic;

● in South Australia, microplastics have been detected inside seafood;

● in Tasmania; high levels of microplastics have been found in waters off Bicheno; and

● on the remote Torres Strait and Cocos (Keeling) Islands, pristine beaches are being buried under hundreds of tonnes of plastic pollution including from plastic bottles, thongs, lighters and polystyrene fragments.

Recycling alone will not end plastic pollution. Voluntary pledges have failed. The only path forward is a strong and robust Global Plastics Treaty with ambitious and enforceable rules to end plastic pollution, say the groups.

Australian Marine Conservation Society Plastics Campaign Manager Cip Hamilton said: “It’s shocking to see this horrific plastic pollution inundating remote Australian beaches. “It’s yet another stark reminder that we are at a tipping point. Without global action, plastic production is projected to triple by 2060, which would send plastic pollution spiralling out of control.

“Our oceans are inundated with plastic fragments that are maiming turtles, strangling corals and starving seabirds. The world is watching. Nature is suffocating. The time for compromise is over. Plastic pollution is choking our oceans, killing marine life, and threatening ecosystems from coast to coast.

“We welcome the Albanese Government’s renewed commitment to support a strong Global Plastics Treaty, but now is the time to act. Australia must use all diplomatic means to finalise a strong, legally binding plastics treaty at international negotiations next month.”

The call for a strong treaty is supported by:

1. Australian Marine Conservation Society
2. Dhimurru Aboriginal Corporation
3. Vonda Malone Consultancy
4. Boomerang Alliance
5. OceanEarth Foundation
6. Sea Shepherd
7. Australian Microplastic Assessment Project (AUSMAP)
8. Total Environment Centre
9. Plastic Collective
10. No More Butts
11. BeachPatrol 3280-3284
12. Youth Plastic Action Network
13. Take 3 for the Sea
14. Ocean Impact Organisation
15. Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue
16. Clean Up Australia
17. Adrift Lab
18. Toys for Turtles, The University of Adelaide
19. No Balloon Release Australia
20. Plastic Free Foundation
21. Ocean Conservancy
22. Global Ghost Gear Initiative
23. Tangaroa Blue Foundation
24. Surfers for Climate
25. Friends of the Earth Melbourne
26. Greenpeace Australia Pacific
27. Marine Wildlife Rescue – Central Coast
28. Surfrider Foundation Australia
29. WWF-Australia
30. Keep Top End Coasts Healthy
31. Protect Ningaloo

Related News

© Fincantieri

Vard, Inkfish Sign Shipbuilding Contract for New Research Vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group and one of the world's leading builders of specialized vessels, has signed a…

Image credit: Professor Jane Williamson

Drones Reveal Extreme Coral Mortality After Bleaching

New research has revealed coral mortality rates of 92% after last year’s bleaching event at Lizard Island on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef…

© OceanAlpha

OceanAlpha USV Validates Long-Range Survey Capability in Malaysia

In late June 2025, OceanAlpha’s L25 marine unmanned surface vehicle (USV) successfully completed its first public demonstration in Malaysia…

Source: Chalmers University of Technology / Amanda Nylund

Study: Ships Trigger Ocean Methane Emissions

Ship traffic in shallow areas, such as ports, can trigger large methane emissions by just moving through the water. The researchers in a study…

Photo: Scotty Lewis

Concern Raised for Major Shift in Antarctic Sea-Ice Coverage

Scientists are questioning whether a ‘regime shift’ to a new state of diminished Antarctic sea-ice coverage is underway,…

The Blueye Autonomy project from left to right: Ambjørn Grimsrud Waldum, Leonard Günzel, Gabrielė Kasparavičiūtė, Ai-Nhi Hoang, Jenny Krokstad, Md Shamin Yeasher Yousha, Dana Yerbolat, Abubakar Aliyu Badawi. Missing on the picture: Martin Ludvigsen, Celil Yilmaz, Mahmoud Hussein Abdelrazik Hassan, Elena Marie Kirchman. © Leonard Günzel

Blueye: Making An ROV Autonomous

Leonard Günzel, a PhD candidate at the Department of Marine Technology at NTNU, is currently leading a new project to make the Blueye ROVs autonomous.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news