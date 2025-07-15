 
July 15, 2025

BOEM Extends Public Comment Period on Minerals Lease Sale

Source: Department of Interior

On June 12, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced its intent to publish a Request for Information and Interest (RFI) for commercial leasing for Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) seabed critical minerals offshore American Samoa.  

The Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) originally published the RFI in the Federal Register on Monday, June 16, 2025, initiating a 30-day public comment period.

BOEM is extending the comment period until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 15 in response to a request from the Governor of American Samoa.

“As we extend the comment period, we emphasize our commitment to an open process that ensures the voices of the people of American Samoa are heard and respected,” said BOEM Pacific Regional Director Doug Boren. “We look forward to our continued engagement with the Government of American Samoa.”

The Department says any future lease sale will be subject to robust environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act and will comply with all applicable laws, including the Endangered Species Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

The development builds on the Department’s May 2025 action to evaluate new opportunities for critical mineral development as directed by President Trump’s Executive Order on Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources.

