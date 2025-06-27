 
New Wave Media

June 27, 2025

Petrobas Awards Fugro Four Multi-Year Contracts

© Fugro/LinkedIn

© Fugro/LinkedIn

Petrobras has announced tender results awarding Fugro four significant multi-year contracts for the inspection and monitoring of critical subsea infrastructure in Brazil. 

The contracts, once signed, will commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and span four years with potential one-year extensions. Each of the four day-rate contracts is assigned to a dedicated vessel—two operated by Fugro and two by partner companies—all of which will be equipped with Fugro’s state-of-the-art remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for comprehensive and precise inspection and monitoring of subsea assets.

The combined value of the contracts over the next four years is approximately $340 million. Three out of the four, including the one awarded to Fugro Aquarius, are set to replace existing contracts expiring later this year, under improved terms and conditions. The fourth contract is new.

Notably, these contracts will see an expansion of Fugro’s pioneering remote operations capabilities, including the remote piloting of ROVs. This technique was first deployed successfully in Brazil from the Fugro Aquarius in 2023, in collaboration with Petrobras. The approach relocates people from the field to the office environment, enhancing efficiency, and enabling real-time data analysis for faster decision-making.

This project was largely included in the 12-month backlog as per March 2025 (Fugro’s latest published results).

Related News

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot’s September Launch

Eco Wave Power and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles have agreed to officially launch the first-ever onshore U.S. wave energy…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures Offshore Wind Site Survey in German North Sea

Fugro has secured contracts to conduct both geophysical and geotechnical site investigations for the development of two large…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine's 2025 Photo and Data Contest Is Now Open

Teledyne Marine invites customers to participate in the 2025 edition of its annual Photo & Data Contest. This exciting competition…

(Credit: MODEC)

MODEC and Terra Drone Renew FPSO Drone Inspection Partnership

MODEC has renewed its joint research and development (R&D) agreement with Terra Drone for the non-destructive internal inspection…

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

DEEP’s Vanguard Pressure Vessel Aces Submergence Test off Scotland

Orkney-based marine engineering firm Green Marine UK has played a key role in a major milestone for ocean engineering company DEEP…

© Global Fund for Coral Reefs

GFCR Partners Pledge Over $25m for Coral Reefs

As the most widespread coral bleaching event on record pushes the world’s reefs toward an ecological tipping point, a coalition…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Fascinated by Shipwrecks: The Science and Discovery of Lost Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Tranducer Design Engineer

● Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies ● Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news