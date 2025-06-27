Petrobas Awards Fugro Four Multi-Year Contracts

Petrobras has announced tender results awarding Fugro four significant multi-year contracts for the inspection and monitoring of critical subsea infrastructure in Brazil.

The contracts, once signed, will commence in the fourth quarter of 2025 and span four years with potential one-year extensions. Each of the four day-rate contracts is assigned to a dedicated vessel—two operated by Fugro and two by partner companies—all of which will be equipped with Fugro’s state-of-the-art remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for comprehensive and precise inspection and monitoring of subsea assets.

The combined value of the contracts over the next four years is approximately $340 million. Three out of the four, including the one awarded to Fugro Aquarius, are set to replace existing contracts expiring later this year, under improved terms and conditions. The fourth contract is new.

Notably, these contracts will see an expansion of Fugro’s pioneering remote operations capabilities, including the remote piloting of ROVs. This technique was first deployed successfully in Brazil from the Fugro Aquarius in 2023, in collaboration with Petrobras. The approach relocates people from the field to the office environment, enhancing efficiency, and enabling real-time data analysis for faster decision-making.

This project was largely included in the 12-month backlog as per March 2025 (Fugro’s latest published results).