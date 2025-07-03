Ocean Infinity’s NeedleFish USV Enters Service for Kuwaiti Coast Guard

U.S. marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has launched its NeedleFish uncrewed surface vessel (USV), which will be used by the Kuwaiti Coast Guard (KCG).

Initiated to be a component of its new national integrated maritime surveillance system being delivered by SRT Marine Systems, the NeedleFish by Ocean Infinity is custom equipped with an array of specialist maritime surveillance sensor systems.

It leverages the company’s software, advanced robotics, and marine intelligence technology to equip the KCG with a new class of unmanned patrol, surveillance, mapping and surveying capability for its 11,000 km2 of territorial waters, all controlled from KCG’s new purpose-built onshore Command Centers and fully integrated within their new SRT C5iSR maritime surveillance system.

“We are excited to see our NeedleFish USV rollout continue this week. This program is another significant milestone for Ocean Infinity as we employ our deep operational experience and proven technology to support clients in new and more complex markets at a time when these capabilities are more relevant than ever,” said Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity.