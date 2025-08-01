WHOI Scientist Elected Fellow of the American Chemical Society

Christopher Reddy, a senior scientist in marine chemistry and geochemistry at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), has been named a Fellow of the American Chemical Society (ACS), one of the highest recognitions in the field of chemistry.

Reddy is being honored for his contributions to analyzing environmental contaminants and for paradigm-shifting research on the source, transport, and fate of oil spills and plastic pollution in the ocean. He is also recognized for his dedication as an ACS Expert, communicating the value and importance of chemistry to diverse audiences and building connections between scientists and society.

“I am thrilled with this honor,” said Reddy. “I consider myself a chemist whose laboratory is the ocean, and it is touching that my fellow chemists recognize the non-traditional setting of my research. Early in my undergraduate studies, I proudly joined ACS, and to think I would one day become a Fellow is mindboggling. It is a high point in my career.”

The ACS Fellows Program recognizes members for their exceptional contributions to science and the profession, as well as exemplary service to the ACS community. The 2025 ACS Fellows will be honored at a special ceremony during ACS Fall 2025 in Washington, D.C., on Monday, August 18, at the Marriott Marquis, with the event offered in a hybrid format for both in-person and virtual participation.