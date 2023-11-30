Friday, December 1, 2023
 
Ashtead Technology Acquires ACE Winches

Source: Ashtead Technology

International subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has further expanded its mechanical solutions service offering with the acquisition of ACE Winches.

Established in 1992, ACE Winches’ core offering supports the installation, inspection, maintenance & repair and decommissioning of offshore energy infrastructure which is highly complementary to Ashtead Technology’s existing equipment and services portfolio.

ACE Winches is Ashtead Technology’s eighth acquisition in the last six years and follows the group’s acquisitions of Aberdeenshire-based businesses, WeSubsea and Hiretech, in 2022. The latest deal further strengthens Ashtead Technology’s product and service offering across both oil and gas and offshore wind markets.  

ACE Winches has its global headquarters in Turriff, Aberdeenshire. The site will be a key operational facility for Ashtead Technology with plans for continued investment and expansion to support ongoing growth.

The acquisition sees Ashtead Technology’s headcount increase from 320 to over 520, with around 400 employees based in Aberdeenshire.

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO, said: “The deal provides strong industrial logic adding complementary capabilities to bolster our mechanical solutions service line to deliver an enhanced and more integrated offering to our customers.

“With a 31-year operating heritage, ACE Winches is a global market leader in its field with an unrivalled reputation. It has been a business we have admired and followed for a while as we share similar values and strengths including a relentless commitment to quality, service and operational excellence.

“Both businesses have deep-rooted history and heritage in Aberdeenshire whilst delivering for our customers globally. As a combined business, we will continue to strengthen our capabilities in Aberdeenshire whilst leveraging our strong international footprint and infrastructure to drive continued international expansion of our business and deliver Ashtead Technology products and services to a larger global customer base.”

Alfie Cheyne, Founder and Chairman of ACE Winches, said: “As well as creating a tremendous opportunity for our people, becoming part of Ashtead Technology will enable us to expand our existing capabilities and international footprint in key regions including the US and the Middle East where Ashtead Technology has an established local presence.”

