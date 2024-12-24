OPT Assembles PowerBuoy Bound for Naval Postgraduate School

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has finalized the main assembly of the AI-capable PowerBuoy for Naval Postgraduate School, ahead of shipment planned for early 2025.

The full system, which includes installing AT&T 5G technology and integrating advanced subsea sensors into a PowerBuoy equipped with OPT’s latest Merrows suite for AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) across platforms, is now being readied for shipment.

Once deployed, the PowerBuoy will provide continuous, autonomous monitoring and data collection capabilities in one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime environments.

“We are very excited about completing this critical phase of our contract with NPS. This phase advances our ability to highlight our PowerBuoy AI capable Merrows technology as a vital tool for enhancing maritime security and operational capability above and below the surface.

We believe the results from the upcoming deployment with NPS will also further demonstrate the ability to deploy PowerBuoy’s as 5G communication nodes across the coastline of the United States,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies.