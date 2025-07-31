 
New Wave Media

July 31, 2025

Nexans, Crowley Wind Services to Build Cable Lay Barge for US Ops

(Credit: American Maritime Officers - AMO)

(Credit: American Maritime Officers - AMO)

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has formed partnership with Crowley Wind Services to develop and operate a Jones Act compliant cable lay barge. 

The cable lay barge will be dedicated to supporting the installation of subsea transmission lines necessary for offshore wind energy, telecommunications and other major industrial applications.

The 300-foot, U.S.-flagged vessel, built in Louisiana and tested in the U.S. Gulf to Nexans specifications, will be crewed by American mariners under Crowley’s operation.

The vessel will play a critical role in laying and burying the subsea cables needed to deliver energy from offshore to the grid onshore. The barge is the first to have vertical injectors along with a dynamic positioning system and a multiple-anchors positioning system, which allow for accurate and efficient cable placement, even in challenging conditions. 

The barge boasts a 3,500-ton capacity carousel to lay and bury subsea cable using burial tools such as a vertical injector, a jet sled, or a jetting ROV, with the potential to be upgraded to 7,000 tons with two carousels for bundle cable lay and burial.

The barge is positioned to support Equinor’s Empire Wind offshore wind farm for New York and can be configured to lay or repair cable for a multitude of other subsea applications.

"This barge will support our existing fleet of cable laying vessels, the Nexans CLV Aurora, Nexans C/S Skagerrak and Nexans CLV Electra, and we are pleased to be working with Crowley on developing the capability to lay nearshore subsea cable in the U.S.," said Pascal Radue, executive vice president of Nexans' PWR-Transmission Business Group, highlighting the significance of the partnership.

“The cable lay barge will provide a productive supply chain solution for offshore energy, telecommunications and other sectors.

“Coupled with our U.S. maritime fleet and mariners providing feedering services and other logistics and project management capabilities, we could not be better equipped to serve the needs of industries seeking subsea cable solutions,” added Graham Tyson, vice president of operations, Crowley Wind Services.

The vessel will be operated by a crew of U.S. mariners, supporting maritime investment and employment goals.

“AMO is proud to be the leading source for United States Coast Guard licensed officers in the wind farm space. Our long-lasting partnership with Crowley, and our new relationship with Nexans, will help to provide clean, affordable and sustainable energy to millions of Americans and will open the door to future offshore projects,” added Willie Barrere, American Maritime Officers National President.

Related News

Credit: Skyborn Renewables)

Siemens Gamesa Lines Up 63-Turbine Order for German Offshore Wind Farm

Skyborn Renewables has confirmed the execution of the Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) and the Offshore Long Term Program Service…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT has selected Helix Robotic Solutions as the partner for operating its new T3600 subsea trencher, said to be the world’s most powerful trencher…

(Credit: Saab UK)

Saab Delivers Another Seaeye Falcon ROV to Subsea Specialist

Saab UK has delivered its 600th Seaeye Falcon remotely operated vehicle (ROV) produced in Fareham, built for international…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s Offshore Grid Development Project

Fugro has secured a seven-year framework agreement with EirGrid, Ireland’s state-owned electricity transmission operator…

(Credit: Expro)

Expro Gets Woodside Job at Trion Deepwater Project off Mexico

Texas-based oilfield services provider Expro has secured a three-year contract by Woodside Energy to provide tubular running…

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage facilities at Øygarden outside of Bergen (Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor)

TGS to Provide Tech Set to Optimize Northern Lights CCS Operations

Norwegian data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a collaboration agreement with Equinor, aimed at advancing the digitalization…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news