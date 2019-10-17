 
New Wave Media

October 17, 2019

Balmoral Scoops Three Awards

Jim Milne, center, with Balmoral Comtec directors Gary Yeoman, Bill Main, Allan Robertson and Fraser Milne (Photo: Balmoral)

Jim Milne, center, with Balmoral Comtec directors Gary Yeoman, Bill Main, Allan Robertson and Fraser Milne (Photo: Balmoral)

Aberdeen-based deepwater specialist Balmoral announced it has won three industry awards in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the company picked up two prizes at the Energy Industries Council (EIC) national awards in the ‘Service and Solutions’ and ‘Collaboration’ categories. The week before, it secured the ‘Inspiration from Innovation’ gong at the Northern Star Business Awards.

The privately-owned company noted it has won many other accolades since its inception in 1980, including three Queen’s Awards.

The buoyancy, protection and insulation products provider said the awards come as it is going through a process of market repositioning. Balmoral is moving from being renowned solely as a product manufacturer to that of a solutions provider.

Jim Milne, chairman and managing director at Balmoral, said, “Without losing our focus on high quality design and manufacturing, supported by continuous investment in our 250,000-square-foot custom-built facilities in Aberdeen, we have been developing a more proactive and collaborative way of working with clients.

“Our inclusive teamwork philosophy engenders confidence and belief that we can succeed where others might fail.”

Gary Yeoman, sales director, said, “Our hands-on structured approach has seen the company achieve cost reductions of up to 30% for operators and FEED contractors and is driven by smart application of engineered solutions designed to deliver significant savings in life of field costs.

“Our client-facing team has extensive knowledge of operator needs and qualification criteria. A number of my colleagues sit on industry association committees to ensure that we stay ahead of the game in this respect.”

These strategic moves have paid off with the company seeing revenues increase by almost 20% in the latest financial year with order conversion rising by a similar amount, the company said.

Engineering and projects director, Fraser Milne, said, “Our ability to retain, grow and invest in talent has resulted in the company providing an unrivaled team of technical specialists across chemical science, mechanical and polymer engineering.

“We have genuine strength in depth here at Balmoral, that’s what differentiates us and leads to recognition in the shape of contract wins and, pleasingly, industry peer awards.”

Milne concluded, “We have always strived to deliver the very best products in the market and, now, we’re taking that further by providing turnkey services which we believe are unrivaled in our sector of the industry.

“None of this would be possible without the talented and hard-working colleagues we have here at Balmoral.”

Jim Milne and colleagues with their recent awards (Photo: Balmoral)

Energy Industries Councilmanufacturingturnkey services
Email

Related News

(Image: Equinor)

Equinor Awards Hywind Tampen Contracts

Norwegian energy company Equinor today, on behalf of the Gullfaks and Snorre partners, signed contracts totaling around NOK…

Oceanology Celebrates “50”

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter…

(File photo: Deep Down)

Deep Down Reports New Contracts

Houston based equipment and services firm Deep Down announced on Thursday it has received orders exceeding $2 million from different customers…

(Image: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions Eyes Low Carbon Tech

Aker Solutions aims to adjust its portfolio of products and technologies to include more renewable energy and low-carbon…

Perdido production hub in the Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Shell)

TechnipFMC Wins Perdido Phase 2 Scope from Shell

TechnipFMC said it has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract…

Photo Courtesy of The Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

The ROV market continues to expand and grow rapidly throughout the 2000s, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing its pace. According…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news