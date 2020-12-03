 
New Wave Media

December 3, 2020

Bombora, TechnipFMC Developing Foundations for Floating Offshore Wind Farms

Credit: Bombora

Credit: Bombora

Wave energy converter developer Bombora and energy services giant TechnipFMC have teamed up to work on a floating offshore wind project, which pairs ocean wave energy with offshore wind.

Bombora said Wednesday that under the cooperation in the project - called InSPIRE - the two companies will develop a floating offshore wind foundation incorporating Bombora’s mWave technology - combining wave energy and wind power on a shared platform. 

InSPIRE stands for Integrated Semi-Submersible Platform with Innovative Renewable Energy.

"This partnership marries strong marine offshore engineering heritage with groundbreaking multi-MW wave technology," Bombora said.

Phase 1 Demonstrator will see the joint venture develop the 12MW platform - combined mWave (4MW) and wind turbine (8MW) on a shared floating platform.

Phase 2 Commercial envisions 18MW combined mWave (6MW) and wind turbine (12MW) on a shared floating platform.

 


See below the mWave technology in action (without floating wind integration)



Related News

Side scan sonar inventor and long-time MATE competition judge and supporter Marty Klein speaks to the all-female ROV team from Saudi Arabia during the 2017 international event. Photo courtesy MATE II

50 Years from Now: Perspectives from Marty Klein

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell underway during their Arctic deployment off Greenland's western coast. U.S. Coast Guard photos by SN Kate Kilroy

Beyond the Tip of the Iceberg Tech: RDT&E's Annual Arctic Technology Evaluation

The Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) teamed up with Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew this summer to evaluate…

An artist rendering of the future U.S. Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines. The 12 submarines of the Columbia-class will replace the Ohio-class submarines which are reaching their maximum extended service life. It is planned that the construction of USS Columbia (SSBN-826) will begin in in fiscal year 2021, with delivery in fiscal year 2028, and being on patrol in 2031. (Illustration: U.S. Navy)

General Dynamics Awarded $9.47 Bln Submarine Construction Contract

General Dynamics Corp was awarded a $9.47 billion contract for the construction of Columbia class submarines, moving the U.S.

CEO Ståle Kyllingstad, IKM Gruppen and Chairman of the Board, Peder Sortland, Acona AS. Photo by: Silje Nyman, IKM.

IKM Group Acquires Acona

Norway's IKM Group said Wednesday it has acquired 100% shares in the Norwegian offshore oil and gas consultancy Acona.Acona…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DutchWorkboats BV

DutchWorkboats offers a range of smart survey boats under 15 meters. From a 7.5m trailerable cabin boat for fast inland surveys to 15m seagoing catamarans. Very effective boats that all highly relate to the Dutch standards of boat building. Real Dutch Workboats. Spec sheet

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Director of Supply Chain Management

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news