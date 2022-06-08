 
Brazil's Oceanica Buys Two FET ROVs for Deepwater Work with Petrobras

Credit: FET

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has delivered two work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) sales to Brazilian marine engineering company
Oceanica to support its deepwater intervention operations.

The systems were built at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, and delivered in the first half of 2022.  

"FET supplied two Perry XLX-C work-class ROV systems, both designed to deliver high performance in challenging subsea environments adding fresh capability to the Oceanica fleet," FET said.

According to FET, the 3,000m rated compact 200HP XLX-C delivers high performance in a small form factor. The systems were supplied with active heave compensated Dynacon launch and recovery systems, as well as associated surface power and control installations.  

"FET has increased the power available on the ROV to suit the current specifications required by Oceanica and its prospective clients. It boasts an impressive high pressure auxiliary hydraulic circuit, paired with a high payload capacity to carry additional tools and sensors," FET said.

The ROV systems will be utilized by Oceanica to support inspection, repair, and maintenance services in Petrobras’ oilfields.  

"These new orders follow the successful integration of a Perry XLX delivered to Oceanica in 2020. This marked the first time Rio De Janeiro-based company added a work-class ROV to its fleet in its 40-year history," FET added.

Credit: FET

