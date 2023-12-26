Canadian Firm Bags $50M Contract for Pipe Coatings Offshore Brazil

Canada-based Mattr has secured a purchase order for the provision of thermal insulation coating for an offshore project in Brazil.

The purchase order is valued over $50 million and will be executed from the company’s Serra facility in Brazil.

According to the company, the deliver is set for the first half of 2026.

Mike Reeves, Mattr’s President and CEO, said: “While it is unlikely we will own the Brazilian facility while this project is underway, this award demonstrates the facility’s strong reputation in the Brazilian market. The facility will execute on its robust backlog in the coming quarters, while continuing to build on that backlog into 2026.”

Mattr, previously known by Shawcor, rebranded earlier in 2023 to reflect its transformation from an energy services organization, into a materials technology company.