June 15, 2023

Cellula Robotics to Trial HonuWorx's Loggerhead Concept

Rendering showing the Loggerhead concept. XLUUV with deployed ROV conducting offshore wind farm inspection. Photo courtesy of HonuWorx Ltd. (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it is working with Aberdeen, Scotland startup HonuWorx to assist in a series of technology demonstrations, marking a milestone in the development of Cellula's extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV), Solus-XR.

Cellula's Solus-XR XLUUV will play a vital role in showcasing HonuWorx's Loggerhead concept, which utilizes an XLUUV as a mobile power and communication hub for Light Work Class remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV). Loggerhead avoids deployment challenges caused by adverse weather conditions by operating its systems subsea and eliminating the risks associated with launching ROVs and AUVs through the splash-zone. This approach simplifies and optimizes the design of the vehicles for their intended tasks.

"The collaboration between Cellula and HonuWorx represents a significant advancement in underwater technology," said Adrian Woodroffe, Director of Business Development at Cellula Robotics. "With the extended range capabilities of Solus-XR combined with HonuWorx's innovative subsea inspection and intervention techniques, we are poised to revolutionize underwater operations."

The Loggerhead approach is intended to offer improved operational efficiency, cost reductions and a smaller environmental footprint.

Lucas Wissmann, Co-Founder at HonuWorx, said, "The upcoming demonstrations will demonstrate an ROV deployment model that promises to disrupt the economics of subsea work and reshape the landscape of underwater technology. Our companies share a pioneering spirit and a shared vision, which will forge new frontiers to disrupt the sector and unlock value."

