ANYBotix’ ANYmal C legged robot took its first steps offshore on Petronas’ Dulang C platform, Malaysia. Photos from ANYBotix.

ROBOTICS: Meet Your New Offshore Robotic Co-workers; Charles, Eddie, ANYMal & Spot

Within the last 12 months, a series of significant steps have been made in the world of offshore robotics; a number of legged…

Jeremy Hoffman, scientist with the Science Museum of Virginia, (standing) and Vivek Shandas, professor at Portland State University, pore over a map of Richmond, Virginia, as they plan the routes for citizen scientists to collect heat data with a special sensor tool attached to their cars. The data will then be used to create a high-resolution map of the city’s hottest neighborhoods, which will provide information for cooling projects, tree planting and other climate action strategies. Photo cou

NOAA, Census team to Inspire Development of Next-Gen Date Tools

NOAA, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, is bringing together innovators to participate in a product development…

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Subsea UK is embarking on a new adventure as The Global Underwater Hub, a new organization with already nearly $18 million in funding.

Image courtesy Archer Knight

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.EMILY is the Emergency…

Credit: CGG

Chinese Seismic Giant Buys 18,000 Seabed Nodes from Sercel

CGG, a France-based provider of seismic data for oil and gas exploration, said Monday its subsidiary Sercel has recorded…

