April 21, 2021

TE Connectivity Expands Offers New CII FCC-325 Relay

Photo courtesy TE Connectivity

Photo courtesy TE Connectivity

TE's newest relay adds additional functionality to the control of the relay in harsh environments.

TE Connectivity (TE) expanded its existing MS27418 relay series with the CII FCC-325 relay, which provides added benefits of auxiliary contacts. 

The 2A SPDT (single pole double throw) auxiliary contacts can be used to perform additional functions related to the control of the relay allowing for circuit trip feedback status, illuminating an indicator light, and other similar control functions. The CII FCC-325 relay is designed to the performance standards of MIL-PRF-6016 supporting harsh inductive, motor and lamp load applications within the military and commercial aerospace, defense, and marine markets.

TE's FCC-325 relay is designed as a non-latching, hermetically sealed relay intended for 25 Amp resistive loads. From launch systems, to navigation systems, and weapons systems as well as naval equipment, TE’s relay can easily integrate with existing computing systems.

