August 25, 2023

Countdown is On for SPE Offshore Europe 2023

(Photo: SPE Offshore Europe)

With just days to go until the 50th anniversary edition of SPE Offshore Europe 2023 launches, excitement is building for the milestone event.

Register now for the free-to-attend conference and exhibition which will be held at P&J Live, Aberdeen from 5-8 September where a dynamic plenary session will set the scene of the 2023 conference theme ‘Securing sustainable and equitable energy for the next 50 years and beyond’.

Plenary speakers include:

  • •Kamel Ben Naceur – SPE Offshore Europe Conference Chair, 2022 SPE President and CEO of Nomadia Energy Consulting
  • •The Rt Hon Graham Stuart – Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
  • •Gilad Myerson – Executive Chairman, Ithaca Energy
  • •Chris Weaton – Managing Director, Oil & Gas Stifel
  • •Jarand Rystad – Chief Executive Officer, Rystad Energy
  • •Stuart Payne – CEO, North Sea Transition Authority
  • •Maria Claudia Borras – Executive Vice President, Oilfield Services and Equipment, Baker Hughes
  • •Walter Pescarini – President Offshore Atlantic Basin, SLB
  • •Dr Doris Reiter - Senior Vice President North Sea, bp

Curated by SPE (the Society of Petroleum Engineers), the conference will include 12 strategic panel sessions and 18 technical programme sessions covering four key themes; technical; energy security, energy transition, innovative technology. The technical sessions will focus on a variety of subjects which face the future of the energy industry including offshore decarbonisation, hydrogen challenges, digital drilling and wells, transition technology and CCS technology.

To celebrate the milestone event, a special anniversary session will take place on Thursday, September 7, with some of the people who have played significant roles in both the industry and Offshore Europe across the past half century. Speakers include Stuart Broadley, CEO of the Energy Industries Council and Judith Patten MBE, project director at All-Energy exhibition, who will discuss their learnings and advice from their extensive experience in the industry.

The OE Talent Investment and Diversity Events (TIDE) programme will make its debut as part of the technical agenda with an aim to bring together a series of sessions across the conference which share the common goal of supporting the future generations of the energy industry. Sessions will include events for school pupils, university students, young professionals and those outside the industry interested in joining the sector.

More than 800 companies and organisations will exhibit at SPE Offshore Europe and more than 10 pavilions will feature groups of exhibitors from countries and industry organisations from around the world including Western Australia, China, France, Norway and USA.
The energy transition is playing a more prominent role than ever before, and the show will introduce ‘Towards Net ZerOE’ for the first time. The new colour-coded trail will highlight exhibitors across all three halls who have a relevant solution to help accelerate the energy transition. Visitors can follow the colour-coded trail via the app, catalogue, website or floorplans and signage to engage with the latest transition solutions and insights.  
The Energy Transition Theatre will return this year and a new Energy Transition Zone will feature in addition to net zero topics having a significant presence in the panel and technical conference programmes.

A new Offshore Wind Theatre will host discussions on the role of offshore wind in the changing energy landscape and a Hydrogen Hub will showcase hydrogen technology and know-how, helping the acceleration to a cleaner energy future.

The Future Opportunities Theatre will provide free learning and insight on current and upcoming opportunities in late life and decommissioning of offshore assets, and emerging decarbonisation activities including deep geothermal energy and CCUS.

Show floor features and the SPE conference programme will also tackle the people and skills needed to work alongside the technologies to deliver the energy transition A new addition to this year’s exhibition, the Future Talent Hub will focus on the skills, talent and approaches needed to drive the talent evolution, ensuring the industry attracts, retains and develops future energy leaders.

The Energy Industries Council (EIC) will host a Collaboration Theatre on their pavilion which will examine the collaborative efforts of industry stakeholders to address targets and achieve set goals. A series of interactive sessions will be held across the four days discussing collaborative experiences across the supply chain on topics including Women in Energy, Addressing the Skill Gap, Decarbonisation Strategies through Technology, Driving Offshore Diversification and Integrated Energy Systems.

The wide ranging exhibition theatres will host sessions which discuss thought-provoking subjects including Harnessing the Power of Wind, Differing Perspectives on an Integrated Energy System in the North Sea and Driving Offshore Electrification.

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director – Energy & Marine at RX (Reed Exhibitions), co-organiser with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) said: “It’s been four years since the last physical Offshore Europe and there is a lot of energy among the exhibitors and organisers to reconnect in Aberdeen and push forward on the topics driving the industry.”

To celebrate 50 years of Offshore Europe, anniversary drinks will be hosted with OGV Taproom each day of the conference at P&J Live which is open to all visitor and exhibitors. This will be complemented with an array of social and networking events at P&J Live and at venues throughout the city which is being compiled and will be available before the show. These events will provide opportunities to network and reminisce with industry peers.

Attendees and exhibitors are invited to share their Offshore Europe stories online at https://bit.ly/3Chkjl1 on social with #50YearsOfOE.

