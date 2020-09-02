Curtin Joins Acteon as TerraSond Managing Director

Acteon Group Ltd, a global provider of services for the marine and subsea renewables, nearshore construction and oil and gas sectors, announced that Bill Curtin is joining as the managing director of geospatial solutions company TerraSond.

Curtin has international engineering, procurement and construction industry experience, including leading KBR’s engineering and construction operations for the Americas region. His project execution experience includes pre-front-end-engineering design, front-end-engineering design and detailed engineering, procurement and construction projects working in contractor and client company joint ventures. Curtin has held project leadership positions in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

Mathias Bruneau, Acteon Executive Vice President for Insight and Integrated Solutions, says, “[Curtin] brings 32 years of international industry experience and a strong background in project execution. In his most recent role as KBR’s vice president of project management, he was responsible for leading a global operations team. Bill will build on Thomas Newman’s excellent work in helping to grow TerraSond into an agile, multidisciplinary, client-focused survey company. Thomas is stepping back from his role as managing director but will continue as a consultant and to assist Bill during the transition to his new role.”

TerraSond’s recent milestones include winning a seventh consecutive hydrographic surveying contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) worth up to $250 million over five years across all contractors; providing site investigation work for offshore wind projects; and pioneering the use of automatous survey vessels. With other Acteon companies, TerraSond provides integrated geophysical and geotechnical surveys, through a single contact and contract, that reduce costs and improve data quality.