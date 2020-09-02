 
New Wave Media

September 2, 2020

Curtin Joins Acteon as TerraSond Managing Director

Bill Curton (Photo: TerraSond)

Bill Curton (Photo: TerraSond)

Acteon Group Ltd, a global provider of services for the marine and subsea renewables, nearshore construction and oil and gas sectors, announced that Bill Curtin is joining as the managing director of geospatial solutions company TerraSond.

Curtin has international engineering, procurement and construction industry experience, including leading KBR’s engineering and construction operations for the Americas region. His project execution experience includes pre-front-end-engineering design, front-end-engineering design and detailed engineering, procurement and construction projects working in contractor and client company joint ventures. Curtin has held project leadership positions in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

Mathias Bruneau, Acteon Executive Vice President for Insight and Integrated Solutions, says, “[Curtin] brings 32 years of international industry experience and a strong background in project execution. In his most recent role as KBR’s vice president of project management, he was responsible for leading a global operations team. Bill will build on Thomas Newman’s excellent work in helping to grow TerraSond into an agile, multidisciplinary, client-focused survey company. Thomas is stepping back from his role as managing director but will continue as a consultant and to assist Bill during the transition to his new role.”

TerraSond’s recent milestones include winning a seventh consecutive hydrographic surveying contract with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) worth up to $250 million over five years across all contractors; providing site investigation work for offshore wind projects; and pioneering the use of automatous survey vessels. With other Acteon companies, TerraSond provides integrated geophysical and geotechnical surveys, through a single contact and contract, that reduce costs and improve data quality.

Email

Related News

The Ocean Cleanup founder & CEO Boyen Slat on the Interceptor 002 in Klang River, Malaysia © The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean's Microplastics Mess: Technology & Technique to Identify & Clean Up

The science and technology surrounding discovery, mitigation and clean-up of microplastics in the world’s environment makes…

Mike Read, President, Teledyne Marine.

Ocean Influencer: Mike Read, Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine is no stranger to the MTR reader, a group of leading-edge marine and subsea technology companies that are…

Karl Kenny, CEO, Kraken Robotics

Ocean Influencer: Karl Kenny, Kraken Robotics

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Karl Kenny and his Kraken Robotics…

Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors

Ocean Influencer: Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President, World Maritime University (WMU)

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry,…

(Photo: PGS)

TGS Makes Surprise $600 Mln Offer for Part of Rival PGS

Seismic surveyor TGS, a supplier of geological data to the global oil industry, on Thursday said it had made an unsolicited cash offer of $600 million

Image by DJ - AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Bring In $1.7B to U.S. Treasury by 2022

The United States has an opportunity to accelerate offshore wind energy growth, and benefit from 28 new gigawatts of wind…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Valeport Ltd

Valeport are the UK’s leading manufacturer of Oceanographic and Hydrographic instrumentation which include the world’s most accurate Sound Velocity Probes / Sensors, our new Optical sensor range, Altimeters, Radar Level Sensor, Current Meters, Tide Gauges, Wave Recorders…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news