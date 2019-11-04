CWind Deploys Vessel Monitoring System

Offshore services specialist CWind Taiwan has adopted Reygar’s advanced remote monitoring system - BareFLEET - for its fleet of crew transfer vessels (CTV) operating in the Asian island's offshore wind market.



The BareFleet system has been connected to each vessel’s existing systems and collects data to track health and performance, informing the crew and operations team of potential maintenance issues before they become serious and result in unscheduled vessel downtime, said the UK based marine engineering company providing remote monitoring and control systems.



Chris Huxley-Reynard, Engineering Director, Reygar Ltd, said: “CWind’s decision to bring BareFLEET to the Taiwanese offshore wind sector is evidence of the firm’s market-leading approach to vessel operations. Driving for the highest possible safety and operational standards based on comprehensive data collection – regardless of whether the market is mature or emerging - is a strong step towards building the global consistency needed to support international offshore wind.”



Tom Manning, Deputy General Manager, CWind Taiwan, said: “Following the highly successful rollout of BareFLEET across our European fleet, we’re delighted to extend the use of the system to our Taiwan fleet including CWind Phantom and CWind Resolution.”



He added: “Combining the latest in fully integrated fleet performance monitoring and Reygar’s engineering expertise with our operational expertise, enables us to drive efficiencies and allow data-based decision-making for the benefit of our clients. Reygar’s extensive heritage in marine engineering for offshore operations gives them a solid understanding of the practical challenges faced by our teams at sea, and we are proud to set a benchmark for best practice in fleet management and safety in the Asian market.”