Wednesday, July 5, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 5, 2023

Decom Engineering Develops Its Largest Chopsaw Yet for Subsea Pipe Cutting

©Decom Engineering

©Decom Engineering

Northern Ireland-based offshore decommissioning technology firm Decom Engineering said Wednesday it had developed its largest Chopsaw to date in response to client demand for larger-sized subsea pipe-cutting capability.

The C1-46 Chopsaw has been designed to cut tubulars and other materials up to 46”, and it can cut a wide range of materials, including inconel alloys, duplex, and concrete.

According to Decom Engineering, its new Chopsaw, can be operated in water depths of up to 2,000 meters and is currently deployed on its first project on behalf of a global energy company on a UK North Sea workscope, which involves cutting large surface-laid pipelines (36") with 57mm concrete coating, along with other large pipelines.

"With the ability to cut in any orientation, the C1-46 is capable of multiple cuts per blade (20-100), resulting in large cost savings and increased efficiency. Blade changes are efficient, safe and the Chopsaw can be supplied set up in a number of configurations and settings to suit project requirements," Decom Engineering said.

"Multiple lifting points located around the tool allow a highly versatile angle of deployment and an array of cuts can be completed whilst subsea or held in wet storage, without returning to the surface. The Tungsten Carbide Tipped saw, which can be operated topside or by ROV (with hot stab capability), is highly adaptable to suit challenging surroundings and varied structures," the company added.

Related News

For illustration - Image by Atlantis

SAE Deploys Upgraded Turbine at MeyGen Tidal Power Site

Tidal Energy Developer SAE said Wednesday it had deployed the upgraded 'Turbine 2' at the MeyGen tidal energy project site…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

Victor 6000 ROV (FILE PHOTO: © Ifremer / Michel Gouillou)

French Send Deep Diving Robot to Help Titanic Sub Search

A French robot that can dive to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) underwater is on its way to help find a tourist submersible that…

©BladeBUG

BladeBUG and FORCE Technology Partner to Revolutionize Wind Turbine Blade Inspections

BladeBUG, a UK-based robotics company which designs and develops spider-like repair robots for the wind industry, has has…

Credit: SWIFT/Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins First SWIFT Contract at Johan Castberg Field With Equinor

Norwegian offshore services company Aker Solutions has won a contract with the oil and gas company Equinor to deliver the…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

USEA Moves Ahead on Autonomous Ocean Data Initiative
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news